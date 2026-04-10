Premier League matchweek 32 preview and predictions

Arsenal head into this clash with a mix of momentum and recent setbacks. Before the international break, they suffered a Carabao Cup final defeat, and that disappointment carried on after the break with an FA Cup exit. However, they responded strongly in Europe with a crucial 1-0 win over Sporting CP in Portugal in the first leg of their Champions League tie. The Gunners maintain a strong lead in the league, holding 70 points, nine points ahead of Manchester City, despite City's game in hand. Mikel Arteta does have injury concerns, with Martin Odegaard a doubt and key players like Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Piero Hincapié likely to miss out, though there is some hope of late returns.