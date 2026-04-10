Premier League matchweek 32 preview and predictions

Arsenal and Liverpool to drop points, City to win at Chelsea
Dubai: It’s felt like forever, but Premier League football is finally back! Here’s the preview and predictions from the Gulf News team.
Sunday 12 April – 19:30 (UAE Time)
Super Sunday sees Manchester City head to west London to face Chelsea, with the Citizens looking to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal, while the Blues continue their push for a Champions League place.
Pep Guardiola’s side enter this one in good form having won the EFL Cup and beating Liverpool 4-0 to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals before the international break. Nine points adrift of Arsenal, at the time of writing, with just seven games to play, City have a lot to do if they want to lift the title at the end of the season but a win against Chelsea will be a good start.
Chelsea ended a four-game losing streak, a run that included heavy 5–2 and 3–0 defeats to PSG as they exited the Champions League, by thrashing Port Vale 7–0 in the FA Cup quarter-final last weekend. It has been an up-and-down spell since Liam Rosenior took charge, with the Blues currently sitting sixth, just outside the top five required for Champions League qualification. They now face a huge test against an in-form City side.
Erling Haaland will be a key player to watch against Chelsea. Despite leading the Premier League scoring charts, the Norwegian striker has not found the net in the competition since February 11.
However, after firing a hat-trick in Manchester City’s last outing, he heads into this clash in strong form. City will rely heavily on Haaland in their pursuit of Arsenal at the top of the table, with the striker needing to rediscover his clinical edge if they are to close the gap on the Gunners.
Rob: Chelsea 0 City 2
Shamseer: Chelsea 1 City 3
Friday 10 April – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Both teams are currently in the Premier League’s bottom three. West Ham, in 18th, are just one point away from safety and can climb out of the relegation zone with a win and put huge pressure on relegation rivals Spurs before their trip to Sunderland on Sunday.
Wolves, bottom of the table in 20th, are 13 points adrift with only seven games left, leaving them with little realistic hope of survival. Hammers will be hoping to win at home.
Rob: West Ham 2 Wolves 2
Shamseer: West Ham 2 Wolves 1
Saturday 11 April – 15:30 (UAE Time)
Arsenal head into this clash with a mix of momentum and recent setbacks. Before the international break, they suffered a Carabao Cup final defeat, and that disappointment carried on after the break with an FA Cup exit. However, they responded strongly in Europe with a crucial 1-0 win over Sporting CP in Portugal in the first leg of their Champions League tie. The Gunners maintain a strong lead in the league, holding 70 points, nine points ahead of Manchester City, despite City's game in hand. Mikel Arteta does have injury concerns, with Martin Odegaard a doubt and key players like Bukayo Saka, Jurrien Timber, and Piero Hincapié likely to miss out, though there is some hope of late returns.
The Cherries are no push-overs. They have built a reputation this season as the league’s draw specialists, with 15 stalemates, and are currently on an impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. That consistency makes them a tricky side to break down, even against top opposition.
Rob: Arsenal 0 Bournemouth 0
Shamseer: Arsenal 1 Bournemouth 1
Saturday 11 April – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Brentford come into this one under a bit of pressure, still chasing a European spot but without a win in their last four games. They will be hoping Igor Thiago can step up again, the striker has been in fine form this season with 19 league goals and even scored a hat trick in the reverse fixture. Everton, though, arrive in a much better rhythm.
David Moyes’ side has won three of their last four, including a strong 3-0 win over Chelsea, and they have been one of the better away teams in the league. They are also unbeaten in their last three trips to West London. Brentford might still have the edge at home, but with injuries to players like Vitaly Janelt and Fabio Carvalho, this feels like a game Everton can really compete in.
Rob: Brentford 1 Everton 2
Shamseer: Brentford 1 Everton 1
Saturday 11 April – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Burnley have a tough challenge on their hands as they take on a Brighton side sitting 10th and full of confidence after winning four of their last five games, including an impressive 2-1 win over Liverpool. The Clarets are already struggling for momentum, and their task becomes even harder with several key players missing. Josh Cullen, Hannibal Mejbri and Connor Roberts are all out, and Josh Laurent is suspended.
Brighton are not without their own issues, with captain Lewis Dunk and manager Fabian Hürzeler both suspended, but they still look the stronger side on paper. Burnley’s winless run in their last 11 home matches only adds to their worries, while Brighton continue to pose a real threat going forward, with Danny Welbeck leading the line well and scoring 12 league goals so far this season.
Rob: Burnley 2 Brighton 1
Shamseer: Burnley 1 Brighton 2
Saturday 11 April – 20:30 (UAE Time)
Liverpool head into this game under pressure after their disappointing Champions League exit to PSG, and the focus now shifts firmly to securing a top five finish, especially with UEFA confirming five Premier League spots for next season’s competition. Arne Slot’s side sit 5th and know they cannot afford more slip-ups, with some fans already beginning to question the direction after recent results. Despite the dip in form, Liverpool’s strong home record, just one loss in their last 13 at Anfield, keeps them as marginal favourites.
Fulham arrive with a bit more confidence after a solid 3-1 win over Burnley and will feel they can cause problems again. Currently in 9th place, they remain close to the European race and have quietly established themselves as a challenging opponent for Liverpool in recent encounters. The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last three league games against the Reds, including a 2-2 draw earlier this season, and they will take belief from that.
Rob: Liverpool 1 Fulham 2
Shamseer: Liverpool 2 Fulham 1
Sunday 12 April – 17:00 (UAE Time)
Crystal Palace welcome Newcastle to Selhurst Park looking to build on a return to form after a difficult spell. It has been a challenging season for the Eagles, with ongoing speculation surrounding Oliver Glasner and a potential departure at the end of the campaign. Currently sitting 14th, Palace have the opportunity to move level on points with Newcastle in 11th with a victory.
Newcastle have endured a disappointing season, with a mid-table finish now looking increasingly likely. The Magpies come into this clash off the back of two difficult results, suffering a heavy 7–2 defeat to FC Barcelona in the second-leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, before being beaten by local rivals Sunderland at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s side now face a tough task to respond, with Crystal Palace traditionally strong on home soil.
Rob: Palace 2 Newcastle 1
Shamseer: Palace 1 Newcastle 2
Sunday 12 April – 17:00 (UAE Time)
Sunderland have enjoyed a dream return to the Premier League, sitting comfortably in mid-table and clear of relegation trouble, while also completing a league double over rivals Newcastle United. They now face Tottenham Hotspur, who come into the clash under a new manager and under significant pressure as they battle to avoid slipping into the drop zone.
Tottenham face what could be one of their biggest games of the season, with the side sitting 17th and just one point above the relegation zone at the time of writing. Depending on West Ham United’s result against Wolves, Spurs could even drop into the bottom three ahead of kick-off. There will be added scrutiny on the North London club, with Roberto De Zerbi set to take charge for the first time, and anything other than a defeat likely to be viewed as a positive first step.
Rob: Sunderland 1 Spurs 1
Shamseer: Sunderland 2 Spurs 2
Sunday 12 April – 17:00 (UAE Time)
Forest have endured a difficult domestic campaign and currently sit just two points clear of the relegation zone. However, a positive result in Europe, a 1–1 draw away to FC Porto in the Europa League, should provide a timely boost in confidence heading into this clash.
Aston Villa head into this clash in a strong position, sitting fourth in the league and firmly on course for a Champions League spot. Unai Emery’s side have won their last three matches in all competitions, including an impressive 3–1 victory over Italian outfit Bologna.
Rob: Forest 1 Villa 1
Shamseer: Forest 1 Villa 1
Monday 13 April – 23:00 (UAE Time)
Manchester United have surged up the table since Michael Carrick took charge, climbing into third and looking well set for European football next season. However, they sit just one point ahead of Aston Villa in fourth and will be eager to return to winning ways after a 2–2 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out. The Old Trafford faithful will be firmly behind them as they prepare to face rivals Leeds United.
Leeds remain locked in a battle for survival, sitting 15th but just four points clear of the relegation zone, meaning their Premier League status is far from secure. However, they will head to Old Trafford with confidence after reaching the FA Cup semi-finals, edging past West Ham United in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Rob: Man United 1 Leeds 1
Shamseer: Man United 2 Leeds 2