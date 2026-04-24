Premier League matchweek 34 preview and predictions

Arsenal to draw to Newcastle and Spurs to drop points at Wolves
Dubai: It’s a defining stage in the Premier League season, with matchweek 34 bringing a series of high-stakes fixtures that could prove decisive in both the title race and the battle for survival.
Saturday 24 April – 20:30 (UAE Time)
The game of the weekend in the Premier League sees Arsenal welcome Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have seen a commanding nine-point lead slip away, with Manchester City overtaking them after a decisive win in their head-to-head clash last weekend, followed by victory in their game in hand on Wednesday. Arsenal still have time to turn things around but they will need to improve their form quickly with a win over Newcastle ending a poor period which has seen the side win just once in their last six matches.
Newcastle have had a torrid time as of late with Eddie Howe under increasing pressure following a poor run of results. The Magpies are without a win for over a month now and find themselves 14th in the Premier League table. They have a poor record at the Emirates Stadium, winless in their last 13 trips there and have only scored once in their last nine visits.
We chose Rice as the player to watch in this one because moments like these define whether a good midfielder can become a truly great one. A clip that’s been circulating from last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City, captured him insisting “it’s not done,” a statement that now feels like it demands backing up on the pitch.
This is exactly the kind of fixture where Rice needs to impose himself, take control of midfield, and drive his team forward rather than react to the game. If he has ambitions of reaching the level of Premier League stardom achieved by the legendary midfielders before him, then dragging his side out of poor form with a commanding performance and a win against Newcastle would be a powerful place to start.
Rob: Arsenal 2 Newcastle 1
Shamseer: Arsenal 1 Newcastle 1
Friday 24 April - 11:00 (UAE Time)
Sunderland host Nottingham Forest in a Friday night fixture tonight, with significant stakes at both ends of the table. The Black Cats are aiming to close a three-point gap to the European spots, while Forest will look to move further clear of the relegation zone.
The hosts will have to deal with defensive absences, including Omar Alderete, which could be a concern heading into such an important game. On the other side, Forest are without key defender Murillo, along with long-term absentee Callum Hudson-Odoi. A key player to watch is Morgan Gibbs-White, who comes into the game in excellent form, having scored six goals in his last six matches. And they are in a battle of survival. They need heroes in every game.
Rob: Sunderland 2 Forest 2
Shamseer: Sunderland 2 Forest 2
Saturday 24 April - 15:30 (UAE Time)
Fulham, 12th in the table, have leaned heavily on their strong home form, collecting 29 of their 45 points at Craven Cottage this season. However, they will need to address a recent lack of cutting edge in front of goal, having failed to score in four of their last five matches.
Villa could have one eye on their Europa League semi-final commitments, which may raise concerns about fatigue, but Villa can still cause problems. The Spaniard has a perfect record against Fulham in the Premier League, winning all eight of his previous meetings. Here the interesting thing is that Fulham are also fighting for a European place even though currently they are placed in the bottom half of the table.
Rob: Fulham 2 Villa 1
Shamseer: Fulham 1 Villa 1
Saturday 25 April - 18:00 (UAE Time)
West Ham host Everton this Saturday in a high-stakes Premier League clash, with the Hammers battling for survival and the Toffees chasing a European spot. It’s the business end of the season, and the stakes in some of these fixtures are absolutely massive.
With the last three meetings between the sides ending in draws, including a 1-1 result earlier this season, another tight and tense contest is expected at the London Stadium.
Rob: West Ham 0 Everton 2
Shamseer: West Ham 1 Everton1
Saturday 24 April – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Liverpool welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield on Saturday and should be full of confidence following their win over Merseyside rivals Everton FC last weekend, secured by a late header from Virgil van Dijk. The Reds are on track to finish inside the top five and secure European football next season, which remains their key objective, but they are likely to face a stern test against a Palace side they have struggled against at home in recent years, with the Reds winless in their last three league meetings at Anfield against the Eagles.
Crystal Palace will be aiming to complete a league double over Liverpool for only the third time in their history after securing a 2-1 victory in last month’s reverse fixture, a result that will give them belief heading into this clash. They have shown they can trouble top sides on their day, but consistency has been an issue, highlighted by their most recent outing, a draw against West Ham United that was lacklustre to say the least.
Rob: Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1
Shamseer: Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 1
Saturday 24 April – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Wolves head into their clash with Spurs on Saturday with their fate already sealed, as the inevitable was confirmed following a disappointing campaign that has resulted in relegation from the Premier League. West Ham’s draw with Palace on Monday officially ended any slim hopes of survival, leaving Wolves with nothing to play for but pride in the remaining fixtures. With the pressure now off, they may approach this encounter with greater freedom, though they will still be keen to restore some confidence and give their supporters something to cheer for.
For Tottenham Hotspur, the situation is increasingly dire, with the club sitting 18th in the table and relegation now a very real possibility in what has been a hugely disappointing season. Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs are still searching for their first win, though a meeting with already relegated Wolves could present an opportunity to turn things around. A narrow 1-0 defeat in his first game in charge showed little sign of improvement, but there were at least some encouraging signs in last weekend’s draw against Brighton, suggesting they may finally be heading in a more positive direction at a crucial stage of the campaign.
Rob: Wolves 1 Spurs 2
Shamseer: Wolves 1 Spurs 2
Monday 26 April – 11:00 (UAE Time)
Manchester United have turned their season around in impressive fashion and, while there has been some inconsistency under Michael Carrick, the overall trajectory has been largely positive. They bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Leeds United with a strong win over Chelsea, underlining their resilience at a crucial stage of the campaign, and now look almost certain to secure Champions League football next season as they continue to build momentum heading into the final stretch.
Brentford have enjoyed a superb campaign under Keith Andrews, with the Bees sitting ninth in his first season in charge and comfortably exceeding expectations. They remain firmly in the hunt for a European place, which would mark the first time in the club’s history they have qualified for continental competition. Adding to their confidence, Brentford have won their last two league meetings with United, a record that will give them belief they can once again trouble one of the division’s traditional heavyweights.
Rob: United 2 Brentford 1
Shamseer: United 2 Brentford 2