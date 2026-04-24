Premier League matchweek 34 preview and predictions

For Tottenham Hotspur, the situation is increasingly dire, with the club sitting 18th in the table and relegation now a very real possibility in what has been a hugely disappointing season. Under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, Spurs are still searching for their first win, though a meeting with already relegated Wolves could present an opportunity to turn things around. A narrow 1-0 defeat in his first game in charge showed little sign of improvement, but there were at least some encouraging signs in last weekend’s draw against Brighton, suggesting they may finally be heading in a more positive direction at a crucial stage of the campaign.