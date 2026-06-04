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European airport passenger traffic drops for first time since pandemic recovery

Middle East conflicts trigger first post-COVID decline in European air travel

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Passengers at Lisbon airport.
Passengers at Lisbon airport.
AFP

BRUSSELS: Passenger traffic across European airports fell in April for the first time since the post-pandemic recovery began five years ago, driven by escalating disruptions and conflicts in the Middle East.

The April 2026 air traffic report released by the Brussels-based Airport Council International (ACI) Europe revealed that passenger volumes across the European airport network decreased by 0.7% compared to the same month last year.

According to the association, this contraction represents the first year-on-year decline in passenger numbers since the European aviation sector initiated its initial rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2021.

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