Emirates has not disclosed how many aircraft in its fleet are affected.
Dubai: Dubai’s flagship Emirates will begin inspections of its Airbus A380 aircraft within the next 48 hours after European aviation regulators ordered urgent checks of the superjumbo’s wing structure following the discovery of cracks during routine maintenance inspections.
The airline said it would comply with the airworthiness directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and carry out all required inspections before returning any affected aircraft to service.
“Emirates will comply and carry out the inspections required in accordance with the airworthiness directive. Inspections will commence within the next 48 hours, and any work required will be carried out before releasing aircraft to service,” the airline said in a statement.
“We remain in close contact with Airbus and the relevant authorities to minimise any disruption to the operating schedule.”
Emirates has not disclosed how many aircraft in its fleet are affected. However, a report by The Guardian said 15 of the 16 Airbus A380 aircraft identified for inspection are operated by Emirates, with the remaining aircraft belonging to Qantas.
The inspections follow an Airbus announcement that 16 A380 jets would require checks after cracks were found in a key structural component of the aircraft’s wing.
More to follow…