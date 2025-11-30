UAE A320 recall update: Safe to fly again, says GCAA

Over 100 UAE jets inspected after global Airbus directive; safe ops resume
Dubai: Full compliance with Airbus's global safety directive has been confirmed by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) for more than 100 A319, A320, and A321 aircraft, the country's civil aviation regulator confirmed on Sunday.
Operators including Etihad Airways and Air Arabia completed required inspections and updates swiftly, allowing normal operations to resume. "All required measures had been fully implemented in accordance with the directive," the GCAA said in a statement.
More to follow...
