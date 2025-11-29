UAE airlines fully complying with Airbus A320 safety update: GCAA

Civil aviation authority vows quick, effective implementation of all directives
Dubai: The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said on Saturday that all national airlines operating Airbus A320 aircraft have begun carrying out the required safety inspections, following an emergency airworthiness directive issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for A320 fleets worldwide.
The authority said it is working closely with EASA and the concerned airlines to ensure full compliance with the inspections and maintenance procedures outlined in the directive.
It stressed that the aim is to ensure the continued safe operation of all aircraft and to prevent any disruption to flight schedules within the country.
The GCAA added that UAE operators remain fully committed to implementing any technical updates issued by aircraft manufacturers or international regulators.
The authority also noted that the UAE’s aviation oversight system continues to enforce all safety directives “swiftly and effectively,” in line with the highest global standards governing civil aviation.
