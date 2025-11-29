GOLD/FOREX
Are UAE flights affected by Airbus A320 software fix?

Etihad restores A320 flights, Air Arabia implementing updates with limited disruption

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
The update follows a global instruction from Airbus covering up to 6,000 A320 aircraft after the manufacturer identified a potential risk in flight-control computers linked to high solar radiation. Aviation regulators in Europe and other regions warned that rolling out the fix could cause delays, prompting carriers to issue public reassurances.

Etihad operations back to normal

“Etihad Airways flights have returned to normal scheduled operations following the successful installation of the required Airbus software update across our A320 fleet,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News. “Thanks to the exceptional efforts of our operational and technical teams, the update was completed quickly and with minimal disruption—despite this being one of the busiest travel periods at Zayed International Airport ahead of the long weekend.”

The airline added, “We appreciate the professionalism of our teams across the network and thank our guests for their patience and understanding. Safety remains Etihad’s highest priority, and we are pleased to have restored regular services swiftly.”

Air Arabia carrying out updates

"In line with this advisory, we have begun implementing the required measures across the impacted aircraft in our fleet and expect to complete all updates by the end of today," the spokesperson said. "Our teams have worked diligently to ensure minimal impact on our customers throughout this process."

Air Arabia apologised for any inconvenience caused and reaffirmed that safety remains its top priority.

No impact on Emirates or flydubai

The directive applies only to Airbus A320-family aircraft, which means commercial operations at Emirates and flydubai remain unaffected.

For UAE travellers, the update appears to have little immediate effect, with airlines moving quickly to complete the required work and keep schedules on track even during one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

