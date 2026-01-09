GOLD/FOREX
UAE's Etihad is first to launch flights to new European destination

Only nonstop service between Abu Dhabi to the grand duchy to launch from October 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The flights will be operated using Etihad’s state-of-the-art A321LR, offering a three-class cabin including First Suites and lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access.
Abu Dhabi: UAE's flag carrier, Etihad Airways, on Friday, announced plans to launch direct flights to Luxembourg, making it the first Middle Eastern carrier to offer nonstop service between the two countries.

Flights will begin on October 29, 2026, creating a direct air bridge between Abu Dhabi and one of Europe’s key financial centres.

The new route will operate three times a week between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Luxembourg Airport. Etihad said the service responds to growing demand from travellers in Luxembourg, the Benelux region, France and Germany for direct access to the UAE capital.

Etihad’s rapid European expansion

The Luxembourg launch is the latest addition to Etihad’s expanding European network, underlining the airline’s growth strategy and confidence in demand for direct, premium travel to Abu Dhabi.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the route was made possible by the A321LR and is about “building new bridges between Europe and the UAE, unlocking opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange”.

A321LR to service the route

Etihad said flights to Luxembourg will be operated using its state-of-the-art A321LR, offering a three-class cabin including First Suites and lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access.

Economy class features generous legroom, 4K touchscreens, Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed Wi-Fi, delivering a widebody-style experience on a single-aisle aircraft.

Etihad said the A321LR allows it to serve new markets with a premium product that would previously have been unviable.

Passengers flying from Luxembourg will also benefit from onward connections via Abu Dhabi to destinations across Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and India.

For UAE-based travellers, the route opens access to Luxembourg’s historic Old Town, fairytale castles and scenic valleys, as well as easy road links into France, Germany and Belgium.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
