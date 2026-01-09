Only nonstop service between Abu Dhabi to the grand duchy to launch from October 2026
Abu Dhabi: UAE's flag carrier, Etihad Airways, on Friday, announced plans to launch direct flights to Luxembourg, making it the first Middle Eastern carrier to offer nonstop service between the two countries.
Flights will begin on October 29, 2026, creating a direct air bridge between Abu Dhabi and one of Europe’s key financial centres.
The new route will operate three times a week between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Luxembourg Airport. Etihad said the service responds to growing demand from travellers in Luxembourg, the Benelux region, France and Germany for direct access to the UAE capital.
The Luxembourg launch is the latest addition to Etihad’s expanding European network, underlining the airline’s growth strategy and confidence in demand for direct, premium travel to Abu Dhabi.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the route was made possible by the A321LR and is about “building new bridges between Europe and the UAE, unlocking opportunities for business, tourism and cultural exchange”.
Etihad said flights to Luxembourg will be operated using its state-of-the-art A321LR, offering a three-class cabin including First Suites and lie-flat Business seats with direct aisle access.
Economy class features generous legroom, 4K touchscreens, Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed Wi-Fi, delivering a widebody-style experience on a single-aisle aircraft.
Etihad said the A321LR allows it to serve new markets with a premium product that would previously have been unviable.
Passengers flying from Luxembourg will also benefit from onward connections via Abu Dhabi to destinations across Asia, including Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and India.
For UAE-based travellers, the route opens access to Luxembourg’s historic Old Town, fairytale castles and scenic valleys, as well as easy road links into France, Germany and Belgium.
