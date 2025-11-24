GOLD/FOREX
Etihad to deploy A380 superjumbo on a top Asian route from June 2026

Etihad to relaunch eighth A380 and expand its Japan services from June 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Strong demand on the Abu Dhabi - Tokyo route prompted the upgrade.
Abu Dhabi: UAE's national carrier, Etihad Airways, announced Monday plans to deploy its superjumbo Airbus A380 to Tokyo starting June 16 next year. The double-deck aircraft will operate between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Narita International Airport just in time for the peak summer travel season.

The move marks the return of Etihad’s eighth A380 to service, expanding its long-haul footprint across Asia.

Expanding A380 network

The airline’s A380s already serve London, Paris, Toronto and Singapore, and Tokyo will soon join the line-up.

Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways, said, “As we bring our latest A380 back into service, we’re delighted to introduce our remarkable aircraft to Japan. Our guests consistently tell us they love the onboard experience.”

He added that strong demand on the Abu Dhabi–Japan route prompted the upgrade. “The A380 allows us to meet the growing need for more seats, especially for business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties,” said De.

Airbus's superjumbo has a typical seating capacity of about 525 passengers in a standard configuration, but it is certified to carry a maximum of 853 passengers in an all-economy layout.

Boost for tourism and business

Travel insiders see Etihad’s Tokyo expansion as a boost for UAE–Japan links. The added capacity is expected to draw more Japanese travellers to the UAE, either as a stopover or a destination in its own right.

Etihad first began flights to Japan in 2010 and has steadily expanded its presence in the market. The new A380 operation underlines its commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with Asia’s key business hubs.

During the Dubai Airshow last week, Etihad placed an order for 32 Airbus aircraft. The airline's latest order comprises a firm order for six A330-900s, becoming the latest A330neo customer.

In addition, the airline has disclosed an order for seven additional A350-1000s (increasing its total for the type to 27) and three A350F (bringing the airline’s A350F commitment to 10 aircraft). First deliveries are expected in the beginning in 2027.

Alongside this order, Etihad has increased its aircraft fleet target from a previous 170 planes to 200 jets by 2030, indicating a phase of rapid growth. This fleet expansion supports Etihad’s plan to boost passenger capacity to 37 million by 2030, up from 30 million passengers previously projected.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
