He added that strong demand on the Abu Dhabi–Japan route prompted the upgrade. “The A380 allows us to meet the growing need for more seats, especially for business travel between the UAE and Japan, two nations with deep economic and cultural ties,” said De.

In addition, the airline has disclosed an order for seven additional A350-1000s (increasing its total for the type to 27) and three A350F (bringing the airline’s A350F commitment to 10 aircraft). First deliveries are expected in the beginning in 2027.

Travel insiders see Etihad’s Tokyo expansion as a boost for UAE–Japan links. The added capacity is expected to draw more Japanese travellers to the UAE, either as a stopover or a destination in its own right.

