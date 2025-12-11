Etihad cancels flights on key European route amid national strike

Flights suspended as a national strike disrupts airport operations
Dubai: Etihad Airways has cancelled its flights between Abu Dhabi and Lisbon today following widespread industrial action in Portugal that is expected to disrupt air travel, public transport and essential services across the country.
The airline announced that flight EY099 from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport to Lisbon Portela International Airport, and the return service EY100, have both been cancelled on Thursday, 11 December. The carrier cited a “National Industrial Action affecting all airlines in Lisbon airport.”
“We apologise for this inconvenience, our teams are doing their best to assist with your travel arrangements,” Etihad said in a statement. The carrier urged affected passengers to update their contact details at etihad.com/contactme to receive the latest travel updates and assistance.
The cancellations come as Portugal faces its first general strike since 2013, a move expected to paralyse key services across the nation. The coordinated walkout, organised by the country’s two largest union confederations CGTP and UGT, is aimed at opposing proposed labour reforms that unions say will erode workers’ rights and job security.
The government plans to make it easier for companies to dismiss staff and expand the scope of “essential services” that must operate during strikes. Labour leaders argue the measures would “weaken collective bargaining and limit the right to protest” while benefiting employers already buoyed by a strong economic rebound.
Teachers, healthcare workers, municipal employees and transport operators are taking part in the strike, which is expected to bring much of Portugal’s public sector to a halt.
Within the aviation sector, the civil aviation union SNPVAC, representing more than 5,000 cabin crew members across TAP Air Portugal, Ryanair, easyJet and Azores Airlines, has joined the protest. Airport operations in Lisbon and Porto are facing severe disruptions as flight schedules unravel.
Etihad reaffirmed that “the safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority,” apologising for the impact on travel plans.
