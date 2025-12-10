Emirates cancels flights on key European route amid national strike

A nationwide strike forces Emirates to pause operations on a single European route
Dubai: Emirates has cancelled all scheduled services to and from Lisbon on Thursday, December 11, as Portugal prepares for a nationwide general strike that is expected to paralyse the country’s transport sector.
Four flights have been suspended: EK191 and EK193 from Dubai to Lisbon, and the return services EK192 and EK194 from Lisbon to Dubai. The disruption will affect passengers connecting through Dubai, with the airline confirming that “customers connecting through Dubai on flights EK191 and EK193 on December 11 will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin.”
The airline advised affected travellers who booked directly with Emirates to contact its customer service for alternative travel options, while those who made bookings through travel agencies should reach out to their agents for rebooking assistance. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers,” Emirates said in a statement.
The flight cancellations coincide with Portugal’s first general strike since 2013, when the country implemented sweeping austerity measures in exchange for international bailout funds. The two largest unions, CGTP and UGT, have called the industrial action to protest the government’s proposed labour law reforms.
The planned legislation seeks to make it easier for employers to dismiss staff, extend fixed-term contracts and widen the list of services deemed essential during strikes. Labour representatives argue that these reforms would erode job security and weaken collective bargaining rights.
