How Dubai’s Emirates is bringing Christmas to 40,000 ft in the sky

2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals are expected during the holiday period

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
The airline expects over 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals during the holiday period.
Emirates

Dubai: Dubai's flagship airline Emirates is getting into the Christmas spirit in a big way — taking festive celebrations to 40,000 feet with special menus, movies and mood across its cabins, lounges, and even in the sky.

Throughout December, passengers flying with Emirates can expect a sprinkle of holiday magic, from festive drinks and desserts to winter-inspired lounges and even limited-edition gifts.

The airline expects to cater to a whopping 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals during the holiday period.

In all classes, Emirates will serve seasonal favourites including hot chocolate from December 17–26 and festive treats from December 24–26 — dark chocolate truffles in Economy, homemade gingerbread in Premium Economy and Business, and a raspberry Paris-Brest pastry in First Class.

Traditional Xmas dishes

Travellers can tuck into traditional Christmas dishes specially reimagined for the skies — roasted turkey with chestnut stuffing, truffle potato gratin and caramelised Brussels sprouts are on the menu, alongside chef-curated mains such as herb-crusted lamb shank and duck confit glazed in cranberry jus.

Desserts will include fruit cake, festive mousse, and even a Santa-inspired strawberry and cream creation for First Class guests.

The celebrations continue in Emirates’ A380 Onboard Lounge with mince pies, stollen, festive macarons and even Christmas sandwiches.

On board, the inflight entertainment will feature 39 Christmas films including The Holiday, Elf and The Polar Express, plus over 40 festive TV specials and playlists with artists like Frank Sinatra, Sam Smith and Ella Fitzgerald and much-more.

Emirates' onboard enhancements now includes Starlink Wi-Fi rollout across its 232-aircraft fleet starting November 2025. The airline also entered the next phase of its multi-billion-dollar retrofit programme, with 60 A380s and 51 Boeing 777s lined up to receive the airline’s latest cabin innovations.

