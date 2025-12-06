GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Entertainment

Drone show dazzles as DSF 2025 kicks off

Advanced drones create striking visuals over Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Salamatt Husain, Senior Visual Journalist
1 MIN READ
Over 1,000 advanced LED drones delivered brighter, sharper scenes in the sky between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.
Over 1,000 advanced LED drones delivered brighter, sharper scenes in the sky between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR.
Salamatt Husain/Gulf News

The Dubai Shopping Festival 2025 opened on Friday with a spectacular return of the DSF Drones Show, lighting up the sky between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. This year’s production, titled Dubai, City of Dreams, drew large crowds as more than 1,000 LED drones created sweeping formations above the coastline.

The show took viewers on a visual journey through Dubai’s landmark attractions, using sharper storytelling and more detailed drone patterns to showcase the city’s growth and ambition. With faster and brighter drones, the 2025 edition pushes the limits of aerial displays, setting the tone for a vibrant festival season.

Related Topics:
DubaiDubai Shopping Festival

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Celebrate NYE in Dubai: Best views for fireworks and drone displays

NYE in Dubai: Top spots for fireworks and drone shows

3m read
Free waterfront displays feature high-speed drones, bold colours and synchronised Ain Dubai lights.

Dubai nights glow again as DSF Drone Shows begin

1m read
Global Village lights up the sky with a breathtaking fireworks display.

Where to watch National Day fireworks in Dubai today

2m read
The drone show will light up the night sky

Global Village to host drone show on UAE Flag Day

1m read