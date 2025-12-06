The Dubai Shopping Festival 2025 opened on Friday with a spectacular return of the DSF Drones Show, lighting up the sky between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. This year’s production, titled Dubai, City of Dreams, drew large crowds as more than 1,000 LED drones created sweeping formations above the coastline.

The show took viewers on a visual journey through Dubai’s landmark attractions, using sharper storytelling and more detailed drone patterns to showcase the city’s growth and ambition. With faster and brighter drones, the 2025 edition pushes the limits of aerial displays, setting the tone for a vibrant festival season.