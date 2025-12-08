Dubai: The Dubai Shopping Festival’s most anticipated spectacle—the DSF Drone Show 2025—returned on 5 December, delivering an enchanting visual experience above the bay between Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR. This season introduces more than 1,000 next-generation LED drones, faster, brighter and more synchronised than ever before, creating a futuristic aerial display that elevates the festival to new heights.

Audiences can enjoy two shows nightly at 8 pm and 10 pm, each offering a unique blend of storytelling and state-of-the-art technology. The first production, “Dubai, City of Dreams,” running until 25 December, takes viewers on a breathtaking journey through the emirate’s iconic landmarks. Through dazzling formations and immersive visuals, the show captures Dubai’s spirit of innovation and ambition.

From 26 December to 11 January, the second show, “Celebrations,” transforms the night sky into a canvas of colour, energy and joy. This edition features sequences designed to inspire awe, blending artistic choreography with dramatic aerial imagery.

For the first time, Ain Dubai joins the spectacle with a synchronised lighting show, while both drone shows introduce drone-powered pyro effects, adding powerful bursts of brilliance to the sky. Together, they create an unforgettable DSF highlight that promises magic throughout the season.