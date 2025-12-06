Dubai Shopping Festival 2025 kicks off with dazzling weekend

This year’s festival began with an energetic opening weekend filled with concerts, family shows and striking visual displays. From music and fireworks to immersive attractions, the first days set the tone for a season designed to blend excitement, creativity and Dubai’s signature flair.

Dubai: The 31st Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off on Friday, launching a 38-day celebration that promises big deals, world-class entertainment and a packed calendar of events across the city. Running until January 11, 2026, the festival is set to turn Dubai into a lively playground of shopping, music, performances and family attractions, drawing visitors from around the globe.

“With electrifying performances from international artists and pioneering drone and pyro displays, we are igniting an entire season of shared memories and exceptional opportunities,” he said.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment at the Department of Economy and Tourism, said the new edition reflects Dubai’s ambition and spirit. He noted that DSF continues to fuel economic and cultural growth and remains central to the city's goal of being the best place to visit, live and work.

e& DSF Nights will also include interactive zones, engaging installations and outdoor attractions. With activities open to all ages, the series aims to create a welcoming, family-friendly experience every night of the festival.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi will headline e& DSF Nights, the daily entertainment series at Dubai Festival City Mall. Known for her dynamic dance performances and strong stage presence, Fatehi will perform live on December 6, 2025 at Festival Bay. The evening will feature a firework display at 8.30pm, adding colour and energy to the waterfront setting.

Making its Hatta debut, Dinner in the Sky will lift diners 50 metres into the air for a meal with views stretching across the mountain landscape. The unique experience is priced at Dh300 per person.

Guests can enjoy candlelit open-air performances set against the dramatic Hatta mountains, featuring music by Vivaldi, Coldplay and more. Tickets start at Dh70, and a special children’s concert on 13 December offers free entry for kids aged eight and below.

Visitors looking for something different can head to the mountains, where DSF is bringing back its outdoor experiences at Hatta Wadi Hub. For the second year, the area will host a mix of concerts, dining and cinema under the stars.

One of this year’s biggest highlights is the all-new DSF Drone and Pyro Show. More than 1,000 drones — including 100 pyro drones — will soar above the city in two nightly displays. The show blends technology, art and music, featuring a Dubai-inspired soundtrack by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Tickets for e& DSF Nights are now on sale through PlatinumList.net, with early bird prices starting at Dh50. Two more major concerts at Coca-Cola Arena and at the e& DSF Nights venue will be announced soon.

As the longest-running event of its kind, DSF continues to evolve while keeping its core promise: a season of unforgettable experiences, unmatched deals and celebrations that bring communities together in the heart of Dubai.

Festival-goers will also have the chance to take home major prizes. From day one, shoppers can enter the DSF Mega Raffle for a chance to win a brand-new Nissan and Dh100,000 every day. The excitement will peak with a grand prize of Dh400,000 on the final day of the festival.

