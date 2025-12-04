GOLD/FOREX
Nightly fireworks to dazzle Dubai this DSF season from Friday

Free shows across the city promise festive nights from Dec 5, 2025 to Jan 11, 2026

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Festival City, Hatta and more host spectacular fireworks displays all month long.
Dubai is gearing up for more than a month of nightly fireworks as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns with a citywide celebration from December 5, 2025 to January 11,2026.

Brought to the public by Al Zarooni Group, the displays promise a season of free entertainment for residents and visitors looking to embrace the festive spirit.

Festival City kicks off the season

The first bursts of colour will illuminate the sky above Dubai Festival City Mall, where daily shows begin at 8:30pm throughout the 38-day festival. With the waterfront acting as a natural amphitheatre, the venue is expected to draw large crowds seeking a lively evening out.

A peaceful escape to Hatta

For those wanting a quieter experience, DSF x Hatta Wadi Hub offers a serene mountain backdrop for its free fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm until December 31. A special New Year’s Eve display will take place at midnight, lighting up the Hajar Mountains in a spectacular finale.

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve

As the countdown to 2026 begins, DSF Fireworks Nights will take over multiple iconic locations:

  • Dubai Festival City Mall: Expect dazzling midnight fireworks as part of the e& DSF Nights programme.

  • Hatta: Crowds will gather by the Hatta Sign for a dramatic mountaintop display.

  • Souk Al Seef: Waterfront restaurants and historic architecture create a picturesque backdrop for the celebrations.

  • Bluewaters and The Beach JBR: Ideal for those seeking beachside views and vibrant dining spots.

Fireworks schedule:

  • December 5, 2025 to January 11,2026: Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall — 8:30pm

  • December 5–6, 12–13, 19–20, 26–27: Hatta sign — 8pm

  • December 31: Souk Al Seef, Hatta, Bluewaters, The Beach JBR — 11:59pm

