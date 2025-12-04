Nightly fireworks to dazzle Dubai this DSF season from Friday

The first bursts of colour will illuminate the sky above Dubai Festival City Mall, where daily shows begin at 8:30pm throughout the 38-day festival. With the waterfront acting as a natural amphitheatre, the venue is expected to draw large crowds seeking a lively evening out.

Brought to the public by Al Zarooni Group, the displays promise a season of free entertainment for residents and visitors looking to embrace the festive spirit.

Dubai is gearing up for more than a month of nightly fireworks as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) returns with a citywide celebration from December 5, 2025 to January 11,2026.

For those wanting a quieter experience, DSF x Hatta Wadi Hub offers a serene mountain backdrop for its free fireworks every Friday and Saturday at 8pm until December 31. A special New Year’s Eve display will take place at midnight, lighting up the Hajar Mountains in a spectacular finale.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.