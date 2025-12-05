Hatta Festival 2025 opens with new family experiences and community spirit

This year’s programme offers an expanded mix of hands-on activities that celebrate Hatta’s outdoor lifestyle. Families can try Cooking and Camping, which blends open-air cooking with an overnight experience in the mountains. Photography lovers can join the Star Photography workshop to learn the basics of shooting the night sky, while young children can explore Traditional Life in Hatta Farms, a fun introduction to old practices and rural life.

Set along the scenic Leem Lake waterfront, the month-long event runs until December 28 and forms part of the ongoing #DubaiDestinations campaign. The festival brings together culture, recreation and community activities, offering a warm and lively setting for families, residents and visitors of all ages.

Dubai: Under the directives of Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Brand Dubai has unveiled the 2025 edition of the Hatta Festival.

A new mini zoo brings ponies, gazelles, goats, rabbits and parrots to the festival grounds, giving children a close and friendly encounter with animals. At the entrance, oversized versions of classic board games—chess, checkers, connect-four and snakes & ladders—set a cheerful tone as families arrive.

Home Bakery, one of Dubai’s favourite cafes, adds to the festive atmosphere with fresh desserts that have long been popular with families. The festival also includes dedicated children’s zones packed with creative workshops, educational sessions, and games designed to keep young visitors engaged.

Sponsored by Camelicious, the Majlis area gives visitors a cosy, traditional space to relax and enjoy mountain views. Meanwhile, the Main Stage — seating up to 500 people — will host over 100 shows, including TV programme recordings by Sama Dubai TV and a mix of family-friendly cultural performances. After sunset, the lake’s bridges light up with glowing art installations inspired by Hatta’s landscape, creating a striking night-time atmosphere.

More than 150 workshops are being held in outdoor areas overlooking Leem Lake, led by local creators and inspired by Hatta’s natural environment. These sessions form a lively creative hub throughout the festival.

The Winter Games Zone offers adventure-based attractions including a human crane challenge, bungee jumping, bumper cars and large skill-based games. A new Hatta-themed Escape Room invites families and friends to work together to solve puzzles inspired by the area’s heritage.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the festival builds on the success of last year’s edition, which drew more than 650,000 visitors. She said this year’s diverse and inclusive schedule aims to highlight Hatta’s natural and cultural appeal in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The festival, she noted, celebrates community spirit and showcases the progress shaping the region.

This year also features the Young Entrepreneurs Competition, held with Dubai SME, spotlighting four rising business owners from Hatta. With more than 150 workshops and over 100 performances, Taher said the festival offers a rich, energetic programme that brings families together and highlights the best of Hatta’s charm.

Amina Taher, Member of the Organising Committee, said the event supports local entrepreneurs through the Proudly from Dubai initiative. Thirty ventures — half run by Hatta residents — are taking part to showcase food, desserts and locally made products. Their involvement strengthens community engagement and promotes sustainable economic growth in the region.

