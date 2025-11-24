Whilst Clair Obscur's seven-award haul is impressive, there's still one gaming giant ahead of them. The Witcher 3 remains the biggest-ever Golden Joystick winner with ten awards total which were five from its 2015 release, three more for its Blood & Wine expansion in 2016, and two Most Wanted awards claimed before launch. That record seems safe for now, but if Sandfall can achieve this much with their first game, who knows what they'll accomplish next?