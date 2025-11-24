The French RPG made by only a 30 person team stunned the gaming industry with seven wins
Dubai: We don't play video games for the awards they win, but there's something special about watching your favourite game take home trophy after trophy. That pride swells even more when the game doesn't just win—it makes history. At the 43rd Golden Joystick Awards held on Thursday, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 did exactly that, sweeping seven awards and tying the record set by Baldur's Gate 3 in 2023.
The French-made RPG walked away with some of the night's most prestigious honours: Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design, and Best Soundtrack. But the celebration didn't stop there. Developer Sandfall Interactive earned Studio of the Year, whilst the game's stars Jennifer English and Ben Starr took home Best Lead Performer and Best Supporting Performer respectively.
That's seven awards total—matching the impressive haul that Baldur's Gate 3 achieved in 2023, which itself had beaten The Last of Us Part 2's six-award record from 2020.
What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the story behind it. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was created by a core team of just 30 people working out of Sandfall Interactive's offices in Montpellier, France. This wasn't a massive studio with unlimited resources, it was a passionate team making their debut game.
Inspired by classic turn-based RPGs, the game stunned critics with its compelling storyline, engaging battles, and outstanding performances. The fact that three actors from the game Ben Starr, Charlie Cox, and Jennifer English, were all nominated for best performance speaks volumes about the quality Sandfall had achieved. Players of the game praise the game’s voice acting as some of the best that had witnessed.
Whilst Clair Obscur's seven-award haul is impressive, there's still one gaming giant ahead of them. The Witcher 3 remains the biggest-ever Golden Joystick winner with ten awards total which were five from its 2015 release, three more for its Blood & Wine expansion in 2016, and two Most Wanted awards claimed before launch. That record seems safe for now, but if Sandfall can achieve this much with their first game, who knows what they'll accomplish next?
The night wasn't just about Clair Obscur. Ghost of Yōtei claimed Console Game of the Year and Best Audio Design, whilst Hollow Knight: Silksong—the long-awaited sequel that crashed online stores upon release—won PC Game of the Year and Best Indie Game (Self-Published). GTA 6 and PEAK also scored two awards each.
The full list of Golden Joystick Awards 2025 winners follows:
Best Storytelling - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Audio Design - Ghost of Yōtei
Best Multiplayer Game - Peak
Best Visual Design - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game Expansion - Lies of P: Overture
Best Indie Game Self Published - Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Indie Game - Blue Prince
Studio of the Year - Sandfall Interactive
Best Early Access Game - REPO
Best Soundtrack - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Game Trailer - Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer 2
Still Playing - Mobile - Pokémon Go
Still Playing - Consoles & PC - Minecraft
Streamers’ Choice - Peak
Best Remake / Remaster - The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
Breakthrough Award - Schedule I
Best Gaming Hardware - AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Best Game Adaptation - Arcane Season 2
Best Supporting Performer - Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Best Lead Performer - Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Hall of Fame - The Sims
PC Game of the Year - Hollow Knight: Silksong
Console Game of the Year - Ghost of Yōtei
Critics’ Choice Award - Donkey Kong Bananza
Most Wanted Game - Grand Theft Auto 6
Ultimate Game of the Year - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The Golden Joystick Awards are often seen as a preview of what's to come at The Game Awards, the industry's biggest night which will be held on December 11 and will hand out prizes across 29 categories this year. If Clair Obscur's Golden Joystick success is any indication, we might be watching Sandfall Interactive's debut continue its victory lap.
For now, though, the gaming world is celebrating an underdog story that reminds us why we love this industry: a small team with a big vision can still compete with and beat the biggest names in gaming.
