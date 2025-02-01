Pluto Group honoured as Most Promising Travel Company of the Year 2025

The family-led venture has steadily evolved into a trusted name across the UAE and India
Recognition hits differently when it reflects years of quiet consistency, trust, and belief—and for Pluto Group, 2025 marked exactly that moment.
At the Arabian Travel Awards, organised by Travtalk Middle East, Pluto Group was conferred with the title of “Most Promising Travel Company of the Year 2025.” The prestigious ceremony was attended by leaders from the travel, hospitality, and business sectors, making the recognition both meaningful and highly regarded within the industry.
The award acknowledged not just growth in scale, but the brand’s ability to build credibility and long-term relationships in an increasingly competitive luxury travel landscape.
The evening stood as a celebration of vision, resilience, and collective effort. For founder Bharat Aidasani, the recognition was less about a trophy and more about the journey behind it—one that began in 2007 as a family-led venture and has steadily evolved into a trusted name across the UAE and India.
Receiving the award at the Arabian Travel Awards, the Pluto Group leadership expressed heartfelt gratitude to their teams, partners, and clients who have been integral to the brand’s journey.
“This recognition belongs to everyone who believed in our vision, stood by us, and trusted us with some of life’s most important journeys,” shared the team during the ceremony.
The awards night brought together industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers from across the region, reinforcing the credibility of the honour. Being recognised on a platform curated by Travtalk Middle East further cemented Pluto Group’s position as a brand to watch—one that balances ambition with integrity.
While the company continues to grow and expand its footprint, moments like these serve as powerful reminders of why the journey began in the first place. The 2025 recognition is not viewed as a destination, but as encouragement to raise the bar even further—on quality, ethics, and experience.
As the evening concluded, one sentiment stood out clearly: the promise that earned Pluto Group this honour is only the beginning.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox