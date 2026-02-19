GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Modon posts Dh3.9 billion profit, Dh46 billion backlog signals strong pipeline

Strong real estate sales and backlog fuel Modon’s record profit surge in 2025

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Modon's 'Wadeem' plots are located on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.
Modon's 'Wadeem' plots are located on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.
Supplied

Dubai: Abu Dhabi developer Modon reported Dh3.9 billion in net profit for 2025 after revenue rose to Dh13.8 billion, supported by record property sales and a sharp rise in its project pipeline.

The group’s revenue backlog reached Dh46 billion, up nearly 1.8 times year on year, providing strong visibility on future income. Real estate remained the main driver, with total sales climbing to Dh36.3 billion, nearly three times higher than the previous year.

Most of the sales were generated in Abu Dhabi, where projects on Reem Island and Hudayriyat Island recorded repeated sell outs during successive launches.

Property business leads earnings growth

Real estate revenue rose to Dh7.4 billion, more than doubling during the year as Modon accelerated project execution and recognised backlog revenue.

International projects also contributed to growth. The launch of the Ras El Hekma development in Egypt generated Dh5.8 billion in sales, while operations in Spain continued to add recurring income.

Construction and consulting contracts worth Dh32 billion were awarded during the year, reflecting a sharp increase in project delivery activity.

Recurring income segments expand

Asset and investment management revenue rose 13.2% to Dh655 million, supported by occupancy levels of about 97% across owned properties.

Hospitality revenue increased 38.9% to Dh792 million, driven by higher room rates and occupancy of about 71%.

Events, catering and tourism revenue doubled to Dh5 billion after the group hosted 896 events and served more than 51 million meals.

"Building on the sustained growth momentum of recent years, 2025 marked a new phase of accelerated strategic transformation for Modon, mobilising an integrated business platform aligned across development, investment, and asset management," said Chairman Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi.

Group Managing Director Abdullah Al Sahi said the company strengthened its operational platform during the year.

"Modon Holding’s full-year 2025 results mark a clear step in delivering its long-term strategy, as the Group expanded its operations and further diversified its investment portfolio."

Modon ended the year with a net cash position of Dh1.8 billion, providing funding capacity for project expansion.

The company said it will focus on converting its Dh46 billion backlog into revenue while expanding recurring income from asset management, hospitality and events businesses.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The company highlighted several strategic milestones achieved during the year. EMSTEEL announced a decarbonisation plan targeting a 40 per cent cut in emissions from its steel business

EMSTEEL revenue rises to Dh8.9b as demand strengthens

2m read
The Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

Burjeel earnings jump as patient volumes rise

2m read
It was late last year that PureHealth went through a successful IPO and listing. The company's financials this year has been on a growth trajectory.

PureHealth plans Dh600m dividend after strong 2025

2m read
Abu Dhabi economy grows 7.7% in Q3 2025

Abu Dhabi economy grows 7.7% in Q3 2025

2m read