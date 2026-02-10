Burjeel profit jumps nearly 40% in 2025 on higher volumes and margins

Burjeel posts sharp profit growth in 2025 as volumes rise and margins expand
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi-listed healthcare group, Burjeel, reported net profit of Dh503 million for the year ended December 31, up 39.5% year on year, while revenue climbed 9.8% to Dh5.5 billion. EBITDA rose 19.9% to Dh1.09 billion, lifting the margin to 19.8% from 18.1% a year earlier.
Performance accelerated toward the end of the year. The fourth quarter delivered a 159.9% jump in net profit, highlighting the impact of operating leverage and tighter control over costs across the business.
Patient activity remained a central driver of growth. Total patient visits crossed 7 million during the year, an increase of 8.4%, supported by deeper community reach and an expanding portfolio of specialised services aligned with local demand.
Inpatient volumes grew 11.7%, reflecting strong utilisation across oncology, cardiology, gastroenterology and orthopaedics. More than 89,700 surgeries were performed in 2025, led by Burjeel Medical City, Medeor Hospital Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Lifecare Hospital Musaffah.
Outpatient footfall rose 8.3%, aided by broader market penetration and the continued ramp-up of ambulatory facilities. Growth was particularly evident across day care, medical, IVF and physiotherapy centres, which remain a focus area for expansion.
Margin expansion reflected a combination of operational and structural factors. Workforce planning, procurement discipline and improved supplier terms contributed to lower unit costs, while tighter overhead control and asset ownership optimisation supported profitability. Rising operating leverage from maturing facilities also played a role in strengthening earnings quality.
The result was a net margin of 9.1% for the year, highlighting the group’s ability to convert higher volumes into bottom-line growth despite a competitive operating environment.
Expansion remained on schedule across multiple markets. Community-care capacity continued to scale in the UAE, specialised care platforms progressed in Saudi Arabia, and operations and management services expanded beyond the region.
Looking ahead, Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings said the group is positioned to build on its current trajectory. “Supported by strong market and company fundamentals, disciplined execution, and an experienced leadership team, we are well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders while elevating access to high-quality healthcare across the markets we serve.”