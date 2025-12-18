Burjeel appoints Shamsheer Vayalil as chief executive

Founder and chairman takes on CEO role, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval
Dubai: Burjeel Holdings has announced that its board of directors has approved the appointment of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil as chief executive officer, in addition to his current role as founder and chairman of the board.
The appointment is subject to obtaining the required shareholder and regulatory approvals. Burjeel Holdings is a super-specialty healthcare services provider operating across the MENA region and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
The board said the decision reflects its view that the group has reached a stage of scale and maturity where closer alignment between strategic leadership and operational oversight will support clinical excellence, disciplined growth, and long-term value creation.
Dr Vayalil said his focus as CEO will be on disciplined execution, strengthening complex and specialised care, improving utilisation across the group’s network, and supporting leadership teams as the company continues to grow in line with national healthcare priorities.
The board approved the steps required to formalise and implement the appointment, including seeking shareholder approval through a general assembly meeting, as required under regulations. It also said the leadership change would be accompanied by strengthened independent oversight through the board and a governance committee to ensure accountability and protect shareholder interests.
As part of the changes, the board approved the conclusion of John Sunil’s role as chief executive officer and Safeer Ahamed’s role as co-chief executive officer. The board expressed its appreciation for their leadership and contributions to the company’s development and performance.
Burjeel Holdings said it will continue to pursue its strategy focused on complex and specialised care, with Abu Dhabi positioned as a regional referral hub. The group plans disciplined expansion in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, alongside capital-light operating partnerships.
The company added that it remains focused on improving utilisation across its existing assets, supported by investment in clinical talent, digital and AI-enabled care delivery, and research, with an emphasis on quality outcomes and sustainable growth.
The board also approved the company’s budget for the 2026 financial year, the largest annual budget in its history. Further details on the general assembly meeting and shareholder approvals will be announced in line with regulatory requirements.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox