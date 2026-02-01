Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri on leadership and success

Al Marri says appointments of Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum marked a turning point
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, marked the 18th anniversary of the appointment of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Deputy Ruler of Dubai.
He said that February 1 represents a significant milestone in Dubai’s modern history, recalling the decrees issued in 2008 that ushered in a new phase of leadership marked by vision, integration and sustainable development.
“These appointments laid the foundation for a comprehensive leadership approach whose impact has been clearly reflected in Dubai’s progress and balanced growth across all sectors,” Al Marri said.
He noted that the past 18 years have demonstrated a practical model of youthful and ambitious leadership — one that works through teamwork, forward planning and the transformation of strategies into tangible achievements. This approach, he added, has reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for economic growth, innovation, quality of life and effective governance.
Lieutenant General Al Marri highlighted that under the vision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, people have been placed at the heart of development, with strong investment in national talent and accelerated innovation across sectors.
At the same time, he said Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has played a key role in strengthening institutional stability, enhancing government efficiency and ensuring alignment between economic and development policies — contributing to Dubai’s global competitiveness and international confidence in its economy.
“At the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, we draw inspiration from this leadership model to continuously develop our services, enhance institutional readiness and deliver proactive solutions aligned with the leadership’s future vision,” he said.
Lieutenant General Al Marri reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s development journey through responsible governance, innovation and excellence in public services.
He concluded by expressing his best wishes for the continued success of the UAE’s leadership, stressing that Dubai will remain a global model for leadership, achievement and shaping the future.
