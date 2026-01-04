UAE leaders honour Sheikh Mohammed's two decades of transformative leadership

President and Dubai royals praise the ruler’s achievements and future-focused vision
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has emphasised that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to drive the UAE’s growth.
In a post on social media, the UAE President praised Sheikh Mohammed’s inspiring record of achievements and future-focused vision.
“In honour of 20 years of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid leading our government, we celebrate his remarkable record of achievements and his forward-looking vision that continues to advance the UAE’s growth,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote.
“May God protect him as we work together in pursuit of progress and development for our beloved nation and people,” he added.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed on his 20 years of leadership.
“Thank you, Mohammed bin Rashid. You will always be the father, the leader, and the source of inspiration we look up to,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
“With unwavering determination, you have built a proud legacy for the nation, guiding its progress and inspiring hope at every step. You have always believed in the people of the UAE, recognising human potential as the nation’s greatest wealth,” he added.
“Your visionary leadership has turned ideas into global achievements and challenges into opportunities. Under your guidance, the pursuit of excellence and ambition has become part of the nation’s spirit, instilling confidence and hope for a brighter future,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Additionally, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, said Sheikh Mohammed’s vision has transformed Dubai.
“Today, we celebrate twenty years of leadership and vision under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, two decades in which the impossible became possible,” he wrote on X.
“Through his foresight and dedication, he reshaped the future of Dubai, the UAE, and the wider region. Under his leadership, the economy doubled, the UAE rose to global prominence, and Dubai became an international hub for trade, business, and innovation.”
Sheikh Maktoum added that over these twenty years, quality of life has improved, security has been strengthened, and the nation’s vision has continued to shape tomorrow.
