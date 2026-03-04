GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Ruler publishes poem honouring Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Zayed's legacy

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid releases poem praising leadership of UAE President

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has released a new poem written and recited by him, praising the leadership of President UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and highlighting his strength of character, wisdom and commitment to the nation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s poetry is widely known for its eloquent language, depth of meaning and rich imagery, often reflecting themes of leadership, values and national pride. 

In his latest poem, the Dubai Ruler pays tribute to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed’s leadership and his dedication to guiding the country with determination and integrity.

In one part of the poem, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid describes Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as a pillar of strength for the nation, a leader whose word is unwavering and whose commitment to his promises remains firm. 

The verses also evoke the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, portraying his school of leadership as one that “raises lions”, symbolising courage, resolve and devotion to the country.

In the poem, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises the enduring values that define the UAE’s leadership, loyalty, wisdom and perseverance, while affirming the unity and strength of the nation under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

 

The following lines are selected excerpts from the poem written and recited by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In the opening of words that are spoken and returned,
there is a hidden magic that, once gone, cannot be regained.
And when graceful speech rises in reply,
it never fades, just as fine oud never loses its fragrance.

Whoever endures hardship can turn the darkest nights bright,
for nights are woven of both light and shadow.
Hopes, like children, are gently raised,
and those who give with generosity rise to lead 
a truth that has stood firm since the dawn of time.

Every house stands when its pillars are lifted,
and whoever raises the house of glory through resolve ascends in honour.

And when the moment calls, I have a pillar of strength 
his name is Mohammed, a man who stands by his word.
Authority rests with him until the appointed day,
for he is the one destined to guide our nation.

If he gives his word, take it with certainty,
steadfast as long as this world endures.
If he fights, the ordinary turns to ashes before him;
and if he makes peace, none surpass him in honouring his promises.

He understands the world through resolve and dedication 
for the school of Zayed raises lions.

