UAE leaders celebrate Sheikh Mohammed's 20 years of transformative leadership

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “Today, we mark 20 years since I assumed the office of Prime Minister — two decades spent working alongside a dedicated team that has given its utmost to this nation. In the life of a nation, 20 years may not be a long time, but the UAE has given this period a significance as vast as its achievements. We were determined to be at the forefront of development to ensure a high quality of life, stability, progress, and prosperity for the UAE and its people. Today, we rank at the top of several fields, and the UAE has become a whole world within one country.”