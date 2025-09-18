Sheikh Mohammed sets ambitious goals for 2025–2026 Cabinet season

Vice President lauds team’s achievements as members pledge continued dedication, hard work
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday met with his national work team, directing them to make the 2025–2026 Cabinet season the best yet—in achievements, ideas, and service to the people.
“During my annual meeting today with my team members, whom I started working with more than 25 years ago… and every year the team grows, the achievements advance, and the ideas evolve. The passing years only make them more creative and dedicated,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his official X account.
Highlighting their accomplishments, he added: “I am proud of them and of all our national work teams. Today, I directed them to make our 2025–2026 government season the best yet—in achievements, in ideas, and in serving the people. They pledged dedication and hard work.”
“The future will be even brighter with the best team,” Sheikh Mohammed said optimistically.
