Sheikh Mohammed chairs first UAE Cabinet meeting of new government season
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new government season at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
Among the first decisions adopted was the approval of the National Policy for Economic Clusters, aimed at creating groups of industries, services, and institutions of similar nature at the national level, while capitalising on the competitive advantages of each emirate, the Vice President said in a post on his official X account.
The policy seeks to strengthen these sectors, develop their capabilities, and support their access to global markets.
The policy is expected to generate an annual added value of more than Dh30 billion to the country’s GDP and will enhance the overall global competitiveness of the national economy.
The Cabinet also approved the agenda of the UAE Government Annual Meetings, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from 4–6 November, with the participation of the country’s 500 most senior government officials.
This year’s agenda will focus on education, healthcare, family and national identity, the economy, and artificial intelligence applications. The meetings aim to reinforce the spirit of national team while consolidating the competitiveness of government services, institutions, and strategies.
The Cabinet also approved the updated National Plan to Reduce Aviation Sector Emissions, as part of the UAE’s global environmental commitments.
The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the National Environment Policy, which aims to safeguard sustainability and preserve the country’s diverse natural and biological resources, as well as the results of the National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which coordinates federal and local efforts in this field. “Preserving the environment will remain a central pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development journey,” Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed.
The Cabinet approved the reconstitution of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the UAE Council for Digital Economy, and the Entrepreneurship Council.
It endorsed and authorised the signing of 85 international agreements and memoranda of understanding across multiple sectors and approved the hosting of 12 specialised international events supported by the UAE government.
“All our national teams are working in line with their defined plans, and all our development indicators reflect the success of their efforts,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Every national and economic sector is moving forward under the vision set by the leader of our journey, the UAE President of the,” he added.
