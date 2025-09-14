GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed marks 60 years in public service with new book ‘Life Has Taught Me’

The book focuses on values, principles and lessons drawn from challenges and achievements

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
@HHShkMohd/X

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has captured the essence of six decades in public service, governance, and life experience in a new book titled “Life Has Taught Me.”

Announcing the book on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Brothers and sisters, in a few days, I will complete 60 years in public service — 60 years immersed in the politics of the people, the politics of governance, and the politics of life itself. These years have passed swiftly, filled with challenges and achievements, crises and joys, sorrows and celebrations, as well as countless surprises.”

Reflecting on the purpose of the book, he continued: “What have I learned from life? From the politics of government? From dealing with people, with all their different temperaments, complex psychologies, and ever-changing ways? What have I learned about management, projects, and politics with all its complexities?”

Sheikh Mohammed said the book distils his experiences into lessons focused on ideas, principles, and values rather than projects or positions: “I wanted this book to be simple in its words, candid in its expressions, and truthful in its meanings — so that it speaks from heart to heart. Ideas endure, concepts are broader, and principles are greater.”

Concluding, he wrote: “Today, I write these words first for myself, then for my sons and my people, and finally for all who wish to learn even a single word or phrase from my life. I pray that my words, my experiences, and my life may be of benefit to both my country and my people.”

