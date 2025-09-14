Sheikh Mohammed dedicates new book to Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum

Signed copies of ‘Life Has Taught Me’ carry personal messages of guidance and leadership
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has presented signed copies of his new book ‘Life Has Taught Me’ to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.
Sheikh Mohammed inscribed the Crown Prince’s copy with the words: “To my son, my support and my strength, Hamdan bin Mohammed. Because wisdom is more precious than gold, I place in your hands the essence of what life has taught me, hoping it will aid you in your service to the nation and its people.”
In Sheikh Maktoum’s copy, he wrote: “To my son, my support and my strength, Maktoum bin Mohammed. The greatest achievement is not what we accomplish for ourselves, but what we leave for those who come after us. I offer you some of the wisdom that life has taught me.”
The Vice President recently announced the release of the book’s first volume, comprising 35 chapters. He emphasised that the most valuable legacy is not wealth or construction, but wisdom, useful knowledge, and kind words that transcend time and borders to benefit all.
