Dubai innovation boost: New RDI framework to elevate future economies

Khalifa Al Qama named Chief of Research, Development and Innovation

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has called for the formation of the Dubai RDI Ecosystem. This structure, under DFF’s supervision, will bring together research, development, and innovation efforts throughout Dubai. The aim: accelerate the city’s innovation priorities and cement its reputation as a global centre for future economies.

Khalifa Al Qama has been named Chief of Research, Development and Innovation at DFF, assuming responsibility for advancing this directive across major sectors.

Serving as a central hub, the Dubai RDI Ecosystem will combine the emirate’s innovation projects into a single platform, offering both governmental and private stakeholders the ability to advance bold concepts built on advanced technologies. The framework will direct activities of organisations such as Dubai Future Labs and the MIT Senseable City Lab, and support national programmes including Dubai Research, Development and Innovation, along with the Dubai Robotics and Automation Program. Guidance for regulatory initiatives will be provided through Sandbox Dubai, engaging with public bodies and global corporations. Included within the Ecosystem, the Dubai Research, Development and Innovation Grant Initiative is set up to support leading projects and drive quicker responses to emerging challenges.

By bringing research, regulatory activity, and innovation onto a shared platform, the Dubai RDI Ecosystem seeks to build deeper links with universities, research institutes, and academic bodies internationally.

