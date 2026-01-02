GOLD/FOREX
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception in Dubai

Sheikh Hamdan also joined the celebrations of Omar Al Falasi’s wedding

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding reception in Dubai, accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The reception was hosted by Ahmed Atiq Saeed Al Maqoudi Al Falasi on the occasion of the wedding of his son, Omar, to the daughter of Ahmed Rashid Khamis bin Karaz Al Suboosi.

His Highness congratulated the groom and his family, wishing them a life filled with stability, success and happiness.

