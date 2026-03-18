Dubai Ruler approves $1.4bn housing land allocation for Emirati citizens

Sheikh Mohammed allocates 4,631 residential plots to citizens worth Dh5.3 billion
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the allocation of 4,631 residential land plots for Emirati citizens in Dubai, valued at Dh5.3 billion.
The land allocations cover more than 71 million square feet across the areas of Al Ayyas, Latifa City and Mushrif, as part of efforts to support housing stability and citizen welfare.
The residential plots are set to be allocated through the “Emarati” platform on the DubaiNow app starting next week.