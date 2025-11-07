UAE grants Dh236 billion for housing, emphasizes family stability

91 per cent of UAE nationals own their homes
During the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the housing of citizens remains one of the UAE’s top national priorities. He highlighted the remarkable progress achieved in this sector, noting that the UAE has provided 221,000 housing assistance grants to citizens to date, valued at Dh236 billion.
Al Mazrouei emphasised that these achievements reflect the leadership’s commitment to enhancing family and social stability, and improving quality of life. He added that 91 per cent of UAE nationals own their homes — one of the highest rates globally — underscoring the success of the country’s national housing policies in ensuring residential stability.
He also revealed that the upcoming “AI Housing Service” will enable automated assessment of applications and instant approvals, allowing citizens to plan their home construction and manage their financial commitments more effectively.
Al Mazrouei disclosed that the country’s rapid population growth will lead to an increased need for 100,000 new housing units by 2030, with demand expected to double to 541,000 homes by the UAE Centennial in 2071. He noted that this growth calls for the development of new cities with comprehensive urban planning that accommodates demographic expansion, particularly in light of limited available residential land.
He also explained that the shift from extended to smaller family structures among Emiratis requires evolving the housing culture toward vertical living and sustainable smart cities designed to meet the needs of future generations.
The Minister outlined several proposed solutions to address emerging challenges, including expanding partnerships with the real estate and private development sectors, which will play a key role in diversifying housing options in the next phase.
He also pointed to the shift toward vertical construction and integrated residential communities to reduce land use and provide modern housing that matches the evolving lifestyle of Emirati families. Other key initiatives include upgrading construction technologies to accelerate project completion, maintaining high quality standards, and reducing emissions — all crucial pillars of sustainability and project efficiency.
Al Mazrouei announced plans to develop smart, sustainable residential cities that integrate digital services and public facilities to deliver a comprehensive living experience and a higher quality of life for citizens. In parallel, the Ministry is working on innovative financing systems in collaboration with the financial and banking sectors to support more citizens and streamline access to housing assistance.
The session, held as part of the UAE Government Annual Meetings 2025 in Abu Dhabi over two days, reaffirmed that citizen housing remains a top national priority, enjoying the continuous support and close attention of the UAE’s wise leadership. This focus aligns with the country’s strategic vision to strengthen family stability and ensure a dignified and prosperous life for its citizens.
Titled “What is the Future of Housing in the UAE?”, the session was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority; Omar Bushahab, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Director General of Dubai Land Department; and Eng. Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Housing Department.
The session revealed that the citizen housing sector has achieved exceptional milestones in recent years, culminating in 2025 — declared the “Year of Community” — with landmark projects aimed at strengthening Emirati family foundations and fostering social cohesion.
Participants discussed future plans and visions for this vital sector, alongside key current and emerging challenges and innovative solutions to sustain urban development momentum and continue meeting citizens’ aspirations — particularly those of the Emirati youth.
They concluded that the coming phase will witness a transformational shift in housing policies, driven by modern technologies, sustainability principles, and strategic partnerships to ensure long-term residential well-being across the UAE.
