Eid Al Etihad: UAE defence officials salute nation’s spirit of unity

Top officials recall 1971 unification and urge citizens to uphold shared values

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
From left: Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: On the occasion of 54th Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day), senior leaders of the UAE Armed Forces said the occasion marks a defining moment in the nation’s history. They noted that it reminds us of the determination that shaped the UAE’s early journey and the firm belief of the founding fathers in building a nation capable of rising to the highest ranks.

They stressed that National Day, with its values and principles, reinforces the spirit of unity that brought the people of the UAE together, deepening their sense of belonging and loyalty to the homeland. They added that this spirit remains a driving force for continued hard work and commitment to advancing the UAE’s progress and strengthening its regional and global presence.

Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, said: “The second of December is a chance to reflect on the journey of the founding fathers, who embodied patriotism and worked selflessly to uplift the nation. This day carries meaning — gratitude, sacrifice, building, and pursuing what once seemed impossible.

On the 54th National Day, we reaffirm our commitment to the path of development and progress, to strengthening the values of unity, belonging, and loyalty, safeguarding national achievements, fostering collective action, and inspiring our people to reach even greater goals under the UAE’s wise leadership.”

Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “On the second of December, the people of the UAE mark a defining day in their history — when the will to unite laid the foundation for the strongest union movement the region has seen. On the 54th National Day, we celebrate a journey that began in 1971, when hearts came together and a path of achievement and sustainable development was set under the Union’s banner.

Today, the UAE continues, under its wise leadership, to follow the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the founding rulers, drawing inspiration from their vision for a brighter, more prosperous future.”

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, said: “The second of December marks the day the Union was founded in 1971, when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the rulers of the Emirates turned the union project from a dream into a living reality — reflected in wide-ranging development, prosperity, and progress in education, healthcare, and security. Since then, the UAE has become one of the most prosperous and secure countries for its people.

Within the Armed Forces, we recall the remarkable progress made under the country’s wise leadership, which has prioritised the military institution, strengthened its capabilities, and advanced the training of national cadres — making it a model of efficiency and readiness.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
