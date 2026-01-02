UAE doubles down on saving lives with new global push for mothers, children and neglected diseases

The UAE is sharpening its global health strategy, with a clear focus on long-term system-building aimed at saving millions of lives, particularly among mothers, children and communities affected by neglected diseases. While major funding pledges were announced in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, a top official at the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity has outlined what comes next: deeper investment in frontline health workers, expansion into high-burden countries and a renewed push to address underfunded health challenges that many donors continue to overlook.