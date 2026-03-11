MoHRE's AI-powered Tawasul system handles 60 million customer interactions in 2025

MoHRE integrates AI at call centre, boosts customer satisfaction for labour services
Dubai: With the growing role of digital governance in today's modern world, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has recorded more than 60 million customer interactions in 2025 through its Tawasul system.
The milestone features the ministry’s continued efforts to enhance communication with customers and expand services across its platform.
Currently, Tawasul operates through 15 smart and digital channels, allowing employers, workers, and other customers to access support through multiple avenues. This aligns with the UAE’s goals of reinforcing digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.
The integration of AI into MoHRE’s call centre operations has played a key role in improving service efficiency. Last year, the call centre has processed more than 3.5 million incoming and outgoing calls, including those handled by customer service agents as well as self-service options.
Moreover, it has saved over 6,200 working hours, reduced call review time by 50 percent, and increased quality assurance sampling to 84 percent, compared with just two percent previously.
These improvements have contributed to a 14 percent increase in its overall performance, allowing faster responses and improved customer satisfaction.
Additionally, it has strengthened transparency, privacy, and compliance while helping the ministry meet the UAE government's standards for future-ready services.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Among the innovations introduced at the call centre was a text-to-speech feature, designed to enhance the interactive voice response service.
The technology has improved the speed of automated responses, reduced the time needed to record messages, and processed around 340,000 calls automatically.
MoHRE has noted that these initiatives underscore the role of AI in improving operational efficiency and creating added value in the UAE’s smart government environment.
Engagements in digital channels have also registered a significant number. In total, the ministry has sent over 33 million awareness notifications on new regulations, decisions, and service updates.
These notifications have included around 20 million emails, up to nine million SMS messages, four million WhatsApp messages, and more than 600,000 voice messages.
At the same time, interactions through email, chat, social media platforms, and WhatsApp have reached nearly 1.2 million throughout the year.
On the other hand, MoHRE’s customer voice system has received around 400,000 requests, including feedback, suggestions, and technical support enquiries. This shows the growing culture of participation and direct communication between the ministry and its customers.
To boost engagement further, MoHRE has organised 48 customer councils along with several awareness sessions that brought together more than 5,000 participants to discuss challenges and propose solutions.
Apart from this, labour platforms have served approximately 156,000 customers during the year.
Meanwhile, the ministry has also intensified transparency for businesses operating in the UAE. Nearly five million account statements have been sent to establishments through email, SMS, and visual reports, allowing companies to be informed of their data and transactions.
MoHRE has received 4,000 account statement requests through WhatsApp, highlighting the increasing use of digital channels.
Companies classified under the ministry’s diamond tier category has been given premium services through the Tawasul system. It has recorded 77,400 incoming and outgoing communications with these establishments, in addition to more than 71,000 proactive engagements with company owners.
Diamond tier establishments benefit from priority call responses, document processing, and dedicated assistance for technical issues.
To measure customer experience and improve services, MoHRE has conducted opinion polls across its channels, garnering over 7.7 million engagements.
The results have helped build a large database that supports decision-making and service improvements.
Notably, customer satisfaction with call centre services has exceeded 91 percent, while service quality across communication channels has surpassed 85 percent.
The service level agreement performance has averaged about 92.5 percent, which showcases the system’s ability to respond efficiently to customer needs.
For his part, Hussein Al Alili, director of the customer voice department at MoHRE, has bared that the system reflects "the advanced level of integration" that has helped deliver "top-tier government and communication services to customers, in accordance with high standards of transparency, speed, efficiency, and reliability."
"The Tawasul system has become a fundamental pillar of the Ministry’s leadership in government service, playing an active role in accelerating and developing services, in line with a comprehensive vision to provide customer-centric facilities," said Al Alili.