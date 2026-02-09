MoHRE ends in-person visits, rolls out AI-powered services, slashes procedures

Artificial intelligence was a cornerstone of the second phase, with smart systems introduced to verify IDs, passports, employment contracts and academic qualifications in less than a minute, enabling the automated completion of millions of transactions and instant allocation of work permit quotas to establishments.

Further enhancements were introduced to the Work Bundle, allowing employers to complete work permit services through a single platform with one-time data entry and unified payment. The bundle was expanded to include domestic worker services, with required data fields reduced from 50 to 16.

MoHRE also launched the Emirati Work Bundle in the Private Sector, providing UAE citizens with an integrated digital journey from job registration and hiring to wage, pension and insurance registration. The bundle reduces procedures by 95%, documents by 91% and completion time by 85%.

Among the key achievements is the Establishment Bundle, under which the issuance and updating of establishment records is now completed automatically through integration with Departments of Economic Development, achieving zero customer visits and a 100% reduction in procedures and documentation.

Rashid Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at MoHRE, said the Ministry’s teams have achieved rapid progress under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, delivering more inclusive, innovative and customer-focused services that enhance customer experience and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in government service excellence.

By expanding the use of artificial intelligence and strengthening data integration with federal and local partners, MoHRE has reduced work permit processing time by 95%, cut data verification time from 10 minutes to less than one minute, and converted several services into zero-step procedures requiring no customer visits.

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a wide range of advanced digital and AI-powered services that dramatically simplify labour-related procedures, eliminate most documentation requirements and in-person visits, and reduce processing times by up to 100%, as part of the second phase of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme.

