MoHRE ends in-person visits, rolls out AI-powered services, slashes procedures

Labour related procedures get instant approvals ensuring fully digital customer journeys
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a wide range of advanced digital and AI-powered services that dramatically simplify labour-related procedures, eliminate most documentation requirements and in-person visits, and reduce processing times by up to 100%, as part of the second phase of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy (ZGB) Programme.
The reforms represent a major transformation in how employers, employees and domestic workers access government services, replacing complex, time-consuming processes with instant, automated and fully integrated digital journeys that save time, reduce effort and improve quality of life.
By expanding the use of artificial intelligence and strengthening data integration with federal and local partners, MoHRE has reduced work permit processing time by 95%, cut data verification time from 10 minutes to less than one minute, and converted several services into zero-step procedures requiring no customer visits.
Rashid Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Market Services at MoHRE, said the Ministry’s teams have achieved rapid progress under the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, delivering more inclusive, innovative and customer-focused services that enhance customer experience and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in government service excellence.
The second phase focused on simplifying procedures across employer, employee and domestic worker services by reducing steps, documents and data fields, while accelerating service completion through smart automation.
Among the key achievements is the Establishment Bundle, under which the issuance and updating of establishment records is now completed automatically through integration with Departments of Economic Development, achieving zero customer visits and a 100% reduction in procedures and documentation.
MoHRE also launched the Emirati Work Bundle in the Private Sector, providing UAE citizens with an integrated digital journey from job registration and hiring to wage, pension and insurance registration. The bundle reduces procedures by 95%, documents by 91% and completion time by 85%.
Further enhancements were introduced to the Work Bundle, allowing employers to complete work permit services through a single platform with one-time data entry and unified payment. The bundle was expanded to include domestic worker services, with required data fields reduced from 50 to 16.
Artificial intelligence was a cornerstone of the second phase, with smart systems introduced to verify IDs, passports, employment contracts and academic qualifications in less than a minute, enabling the automated completion of millions of transactions and instant allocation of work permit quotas to establishments.
Customer experience was further enhanced through AI-powered call centre services that provide immediate automated responses, proactive call routing and interactive procedural services, allowing customers to complete transactions in a single phone call.
MoHRE said it will continue to engage customers and community members in identifying further opportunities to simplify services through its monthly Customer Councils and digital channels.
Work permits: 95% reduction in processing time; data verification completed in under one minute
Work permit cancellation: Streamlined into a single procedure with zero steps
Establishment services: Issuance and updating of records completed automatically with zero customer visits
Work permit quotas: Granted instantly instead of up to 10 days
Emirati Work Bundle: Cuts procedures by 95% and completion time by 85%
Domestic worker services: 100% elimination of attachments; fewer data fields and faster completion
Academic qualification verification: Completed in less than one minute through system integration
Electronic authorisation: Completed in two minutes via the MoHRE app instead of three days
Wage Protection System: Faster wage payment and management through integrated digital platforms
Call centre services: Immediate automated responses and one-call transaction completion
Labour market monitoring: Real-time analysis with 100% coverage of high-risk establishments
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox