Working in the UAE? These are the 12 permits MoHRE says you must have

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has reiterated that no individual may legally work in the UAE without an official work permit issued by the ministry.
In a statement, the ministry said employers are prohibited from recruiting or engaging any worker unless a valid permit has been issued in accordance with approved procedures.
The labour law, it noted, is designed to regulate employment relationships, prevent abuse and ensure transparency across the labour market.
The UAE currently recognises 12 distinct types of work permits tailored to different employment arrangements and worker statuses.
The permits range from authorisations to recruit workers from outside the country to flexible options that support part-time, temporary and project-based employment.
Among the most commonly used permits is the work permit for recruiting workers from abroad, which allows establishments to hire employees from outside the UAE in line with approved conditions and requirements.
The system also includes a transfer work permit, enabling companies to employ a non-national worker already inside the country after the end of their previous employment relationship. This option facilitates labour mobility while maintaining regulatory oversight.
Another category covers individuals residing in the UAE under family sponsorship. This permit allows residents on a dependent visa to join the workforce, provided they meet the relevant criteria and obtain ministry approval.
For short-term needs, employers may apply for a temporary work permit, which allows a worker already in the UAE to be employed for a fixed period before returning to their original employer. Closely related is the mission work permit, intended for workers brought in from abroad to carry out a specific task or time-bound project.
The ministry also highlighted the part-time work permit, which allows establishments to hire workers on a reduced-hours basis, whether from inside or outside the country. With ministry approval, holders of this permit may work for more than one employer, offering greater flexibility for both workers and businesses.
Special provisions are in place for younger workers. The juvenile work permit enables companies to employ youths aged between 15 and 18, subject to strict conditions designed to protect their safety, health and educational commitments.
Similarly, a training or student employment permit allows students aged 15 and above to gain work experience under regulated hours and conditions.
To support regional labour integration, there is also a work permit for UAE nationals and citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, aimed at enhancing participation and mobility of Gulf talent within the UAE labour market.
The framework further includes a work permit for holders of the UAE’s Golden Residency, allowing establishments to employ individuals already in the country under this long-term residency scheme.
Another category is the citizen trainee work permit, which enables employers to train UAE nationals in line with their approved academic qualifications, supporting skills development and workforce nationalisation efforts.
Rounding out the system is the private tutoring work permit, which authorises qualified individuals to provide private lessons to students, either one-on-one or in groups, under regulated conditions.
