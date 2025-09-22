GOLD/FOREX
UAE: MoHRE announces six job-sharing work models for private sector

Since February 2022, MoHRE has introduced 13 types of work permits for companies

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
Each employee’s wage is determined proportionally to the share of work completed, and they are governed by the same regulations that apply to part-time employment.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has announced a work model in the private sector called “Job Sharing”, under which tasks and responsibilities are divided among multiple employees to perform agreed-upon duties. Each employee’s wage is determined proportionally to the share of work completed, and they are governed by the same regulations that apply to part-time employment.

Full-time and part-time work

The Ministry clarified that there are six work models in the private sector:

  • Full-time: The employee works for a single employer, performing all daily working hours across the designated workdays.

  • Part-time: The employee works for one or multiple employers for a limited number of working hours or specific days.

  • Temporary Work: Employment is set for a specific duration or tied to the completion of a particular task.

  • Flexible Work: Working hours or days vary depending on workload, business requirements, and economic conditions. The employee may work for the employer at variable times based on operational needs.

Remote and on-site work

The Ministry added that the models also include:

  • Remote Work: Performed entirely or partially outside the workplace, with communication between the employee and employer conducted electronically, either on a part-time or full-time basis.

It emphasized that an employment contract is a binding agreement between an employer and an employee, under which the employee works under the employer’s supervision in return for a wage, in line with the contract templates set out in the Executive Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations and its amendments.

Employer obligations

According to MoHRE, employers must:

  • Use the approved contract template aligned with the offer letter when applying for a work permit.

  • Include additional benefits for employees beyond what was stipulated in the job offer, if desired.

  • Add annexes to the contract provided they do not conflict with the Decree-Law and its regulations.

  • Retain both the job offer and the employment contract, in digital or paper form, for a minimum of two years after the termination of employment.

  • Ensure employees are informed of their rights and obligations under the contract.

Work permits

Since February 2022, MoHRE has introduced 13 types of work permits for companies registered with the Ministry, enabling them to employ workers under various categories. These include:

  • Work permit for recruiting a worker from outside the country.

  • Work permit for the transfer of a non-citizen worker between establishments registered with the Ministry.

  • Work permit for individuals sponsored by family members.

  • Temporary work permit.

  • Mission work permit.

  • Part-time work permit for registered establishments.

  • Juvenile work permit for those aged 15–18 at registered establishments.

  • Training and student work permit.

  • Work permit for UAE citizens/GCC nationals.

  • Work permit for holders of the Golden Visa.

  • Work permit for training UAE citizens.

  • Freelance work permit for individuals wishing to work independently.

  • Private tutoring work permit.

Under the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulations, end-of-service gratuity and annual leave entitlements are calculated based on the chosen work model, ensuring the protection of both employer and employee rights.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
