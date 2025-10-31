UAE launches 30-minute return permit for Golden Visa holders abroad

Lost passport overseas? Golden Visa holders can now get a UAE return permit in 30 minutes
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a new electronic service that allows Golden Visa holders to obtain a return permit within 30 minutes, free of charge, in the event of losing their passport while abroad.
The document is valid for a single entry to the UAE and does not authorize travel to other countries.
According to the ministry’s website, consular services for Golden Visa holders can also extend to their family members, spouses and children, provided they are officially registered as dependents with valid residency permits.
The ministry clarified that its Emergency and Crisis Support Service for Golden Visa holders remains active during their travels, ensuring coordination with UAE missions abroad to provide immediate assistance when needed.
Golden Visa holders are also included in the UAE’s emergency and evacuation plans during crises and exceptional circumstances.
The initiative was developed in cooperation with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, as part of a new package of consular services designed to simplify procedures for Golden Visa residents abroad.
These include:
Return Permit Issuance Service for lost or damaged passports.
24/7 dedicated hotline for Golden Visa holders (+971 2493 1133) to provide direct support and respond to inquiries.
Emergency and crisis assistance coordinated with UAE embassies and consulates.
Repatriation and burial support in case of death abroad, ensuring rapid coordination with health and official authorities.
Applicants can request the return permit through the ministry’s website or mobile app using their UAE Pass digital ID. They must attach a copy of the lost passport report, Golden Visa details, and a recent passport-sized photo with a white background. The permit is issued within 30 minutes and remains valid for seven days from issuance.
The ministry emphasized that the return permit is strictly for re-entry to the UAE and not a travel document for international movement. All Golden Visa holders abroad can directly contact the ministry’s call center through the dedicated line for immediate support and guidance.
