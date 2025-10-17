Endowers are nominated under the 'financial supporters of humanitarian work' category
In a move that reflects Dubai’s deep-rooted commitment to humanitarian values, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) have signed a cooperation agreement to support endowers (waqf donors) and enable them to obtain the Golden Visa under the category of “financial supporters of humanitarian work.”
The agreement, signed during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, strengthens institutional collaboration aimed at embedding humanitarian work into Dubai’s broader social and developmental ecosystem.
The signing ceremony brought together Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, and Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf Dubai, along with several senior officials from both entities.
Lieutenant General Al Marri described the partnership as a reflection of GDRFA-Dubai’s ongoing efforts to enhance government-community cooperation and honor those who contribute to Dubai’s humanitarian vision.
“This agreement represents a pioneering model of government integration that empowers endowers to play a vital role in community development,” Lieutenant General Al Marri said. “Through this initiative, we seek to promote the values of giving and sustainability within a seamless digital ecosystem that truly embodies our GITEX theme: ‘Digital Services... for an Easier Life.’”
Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa emphasized that the collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing Dubai’s culture of endowment (waqf) and encouraging greater participation in charitable initiatives.
“This partnership aligns with Dubai’s vision of making endowment work a key driver of sustainable development,” Al Mutawa noted. “By enabling endowers to obtain the Golden Visa, we recognize their vital role in fostering social solidarity and a culture of shared responsibility.”
Under the agreement, Awqaf Dubai will nominate both resident and non-resident endowers who meet the eligibility criteria stipulated in Cabinet Resolution No. (65) of 2022 for the Golden Visa category of “financial supporters of humanitarian work.” GDRFA-Dubai will then issue residency permits based on these approved nominations.
A joint committee comprising representatives from both organizations will oversee the implementation and evaluate outcomes to ensure the initiative achieves its social and humanitarian objectives.
This partnership underscores GDRFA-Dubai’s commitment to reinforcing Dubai’s standing as a global hub for tolerance, generosity, and human-centered innovation — a city where humanitarian giving is not just celebrated, but woven into the fabric of everyday life.
