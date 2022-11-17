Dubai: Since the introduction of the UAE Golden Visa, many categories of residents have been eligible for the long-term residency permit, from investors, scientists, and outstanding high school students to accomplished athletes.

However, you might be unsure about whether you qualify under any of the categories listed, since the announcement was made earlier this year . If so, an official quiz, introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) will let you know you are eligible for a Golden Visa in just two minutes.

What is the Golden Visa quiz?

You can access the Golden Visa quiz through this link: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/checkEligibility.

There are 16 questions, which you have to answer with either 'yes' or 'no'. The quiz contains questions related to any investments you may have in the UAE, any humanitarian work you may have done, or other qualifications and accomplishments. The purpose of this quiz is to help you find out which category of the Golden Visa you may fall under.

For example, if you are a university graduate and have achieved a high Grade Point Average (GPA), you will be asked the question - 'Are you one of the outstanding university graduates who graduated in the country with a GPA of no less than 3.8?"

If you answered 'yes', you would then be able to apply for the Golden Visa for university graduates.

Once you have answered all the questions, the website will direct you to the online application form for the specific category under which you qualify.

What is the Golden Visa? The Golden Visa is a 10-year residency permit that allows foreign professionals to live, work and study in the UAE on a self-sponsored visa. Golden Visa holders can also sponsor their family members and support staff for the same duration without any limit.

How can I apply for the Golden Visa?

Firstly, it is important to have the correct documents proving your qualifications for the Golden Visa category under which you are applying.

Documents you need to apply for the Golden Visa - Copy of your passport, visa and Emirates ID

- Passport sized photograph

- Tenancy contract

- IBAN number

- Medical Insurance card

- Medical Fitness Certificate

- Supporting documents for the category under which you are applying. For example, labour card, labour contract, recommendation letter from relevant government department/s, educational qualification etc.

It is recommended to speak with an immigration office or a registered typing centre to find out more about all the documents you would need, based on the category under which you are applying for the Golden Visa. If you are applying for the visa through Dubai, you would need to reach out to an Amer centre, which processes visa applications on behalf of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA). For any other Emirate, you would need to reach out to the ICP.

How to get information on Dubai visas 1. Visit an Amer centre.

2. Visit the GDRFA website – gdrfa.gov.ae.

3. Download the GDRFA app – ‘GDRFA DXB’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

4. Talk to a typing centre registered with GDRFA.

How to get information on visas issued by any other Emirate If you are applying for the visa in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain or Fujairah, you can get information through the following channels:

1. Visit an ICP customer happiness

2. Visit the ICP website – icp.gov.ae

3. Download the ICP app – ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

4. Talk to a typing centre registered with ICP.

After you have received a detailed list of all the documents you need for your application, you may need to make certain arrangements – like applying for a recommendation letter from an authority like a Ministry or Council, or arranging for your property documents for an investor visa.

Once you have the documents in place, applying for the Golden Visa is a relatively straightforward process. To get a detailed breakdown of what to expect, click here.