Dubai: You can now apply for a Dubai entry permit or complete your visa renewal process through a new app which has been launched by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA).

The app, ‘GDRFA DXB’, was announced at the ongoing Gitex Global 2022, and is currently available for Apple phone users. It is expected that the app will also soon be launched for Google phone users.

In the app, Dubai residents can apply for entry permits, residence visas and establishment cards for Dubai-based businesses.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Fatima Al Mazrouei, the Director of the Project Management Office at GDRFA, broke down the app's new features and how it benefits residents living in Dubai.

“The new app provides a new design for applicants and more services,” Al Mazrouei said.

5 visa services you can benefit from

Here are the visa services that are available for residents in the newly launched app:

• Apply for a new residency permit

• Renew residency permit

• Issue new entry permit

• Issue residency permit for newborn

• Pay fines for violations.

Registering with the app

To use the application, you can either sign in using the UAE Pass account or create an account with GDRFA.

To create an account, you must provide your personal information like your full name, date of birth, gender and contact details. You will also be asked to provide your Emirates ID number.

Get all your residency details

Once you are logged in, your residence visa information will automatically be synced in the app.

“Users can also access a personalised dashboard which shows their [residency] status, visa file number and Unified ID number. The dashboard will also show the user’s dependents and their details,” Fatima said.

She also highlighted that the app’s dashboard shows the days remaining for the applicant's residency visa until it expires, which can help them better plan out their visa renewal in time.

