Emirates ID fingerprint
Applicants aged 15 years and above are required to provide their biometric data. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Are you a new Dubai resident looking forward to completing all your residency procedures? If so, you might have to go in to give your biometric data for your Emirates ID.

It is the primary proof of residency in the UAE, and when applying for a new Emirates ID, applicants over the age of 15 are required to provide their biometric data including a fingerprint scan.

To do so, you would need to visit a centre of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), which is the issuing authority for Emirates IDs.

Also read:

Here is a list of all the ICP customer happiness centres that you can visit:

Abu Dhabi

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi
Al Mushrif District - Shakhbut Bin Sultan Street

Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:30
Friday 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hours From 9:00 to 14:00
Location

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Dhafra
Western Region - next to the Integrated Services Center (Tamm), Madinat Zayed Branch

Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Ain
Al Ain - Al Jimi - Government Buildings District

Working hours
Monday to Thursday 07:00 - 15:30
Friday 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location

Khalifa Customer Happiness Center
Abu Dhabi - Khalifa City A - next to the Al-Forsan Sports Building

Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hours from 08:00 to 14:00
Location

Al Ain Customer Happiness Center
Al Ain City, Al Jimi Street, opposite the Judicial Department

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m
Location

Khalifa Medical City Customer Happiness Center
Khalifa Medical City, Hazaa Bin Zayed Street

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Location

Mussafah Customer Happiness Center
Mussafah Industrial Area - behind the Preventive Medicine Center

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Location

Al Jazeera City Happiness Center
Al Nahyan area at Al Jazira Sports Club

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 to 14:00
Location

Al Quaa Customer Happiness Centre
Al Quaa municipality building, Al Ain

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Liwa Customer Happiness Centre
Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Liwa Branch, Western Region

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Ghayathi Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Ghayathi Branch

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Dalma Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Dalma Branch

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

AlMarfa Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) AlMarfa Branch

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Alsela Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Alsela Branch

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Dubai

Al Barsha Customer Happiness Centre
Near the Saudi German Hospital, Al Barsha 3

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hours from 09:00 to 14:00
Location

Al Ghazal Customer Happiness Centre
Al Ghazal Mall, Al Bida area, 2nd December Street

Working Hours
Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(From 9 am to 3pm works by appointment)
Location

Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Centre
Behind the Rashidiya Council, opposite Mohammed Noor Boys School, Al Rashidiya

Working Hours
Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm
Location

Al Nahda Customer Happiness Centre
Salem Medical Examination Center, behind the Grand Car Wash Station

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(By appointment only)
Location

Yalayes Customer Happiness Centre
Al Yalayes Center for Governmental Services, First Floor, Dubai Investment Park 2

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(By appointment only)
Location

Al Baraha Customer Happiness Office
Al Baraha Smart Medical Fitness Center for Residency, Deira

Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Location

Hatta Customer Happiness Office
Department of Naturalization and Residence building, Hatta

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Sharjah

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Sharjah
Airport Street - Bridge No. 6 - Al Rahmaniya area

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location

Sharjah Customer Happiness Center
Rahmaniya area - Airport Street - near bridge No. 6

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Location

Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Khorfakkan
Al Mudifi area, Khorfakkan

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m
Location

Al Dhaid Customer Happiness Center
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building, Al Dhaid Region

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Location

Al Ghubaiba Customer Happiness Center
Al Ghubaiba Preventive Medical Center

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm
Location

Ajman

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ajman
Al Jurf area , University Street, after the court house

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 15:00 - 18:00
Location

Ajman Customer Happiness Center
Al Jurf, behind the courthouse

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m.
Location

Umm Al Quwain

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Umm Al Quwain
Umm Al Quwain, Ramla area, next to the Civil Defense building

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 19:00
Rush hour from 09:00 to 13:00
Location

Falaj Al Mualla Customer Happiness Office
Falaj Al Mualla - Governmental Departments Complex

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location

Ras Al Khaimah

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ras Al Khaimah
Al Nakheel Area - General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs building

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 21:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 16:00 - 21:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m.
Location

Ras Al Khaimah Customer Happiness Center
Al Dhait area, behind the Traffic and Licensing Department

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location

Fujairah

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs
Merashid District, Al Sharqi Street, next to Emirates Post

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m
Location

Fujairah Customer Happiness Center
Sakamkam area, Sakamkam Street, next to Saint Mary's School

Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Location