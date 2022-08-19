Dubai: Are you a new Dubai resident looking forward to completing all your residency procedures? If so, you might have to go in to give your biometric data for your Emirates ID.
It is the primary proof of residency in the UAE, and when applying for a new Emirates ID, applicants over the age of 15 are required to provide their biometric data including a fingerprint scan.
To do so, you would need to visit a centre of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), which is the issuing authority for Emirates IDs.
Here is a list of all the ICP customer happiness centres that you can visit:
Abu Dhabi
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi
Al Mushrif District - Shakhbut Bin Sultan Street
Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:30
Friday 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hours From 9:00 to 14:00
Location
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Dhafra
Western Region - next to the Integrated Services Center (Tamm), Madinat Zayed Branch
Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Ain
Al Ain - Al Jimi - Government Buildings District
Working hours
Monday to Thursday 07:00 - 15:30
Friday 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Location
Khalifa Customer Happiness Center
Abu Dhabi - Khalifa City A - next to the Al-Forsan Sports Building
Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hours from 08:00 to 14:00
Location
Al Ain Customer Happiness Center
Al Ain City, Al Jimi Street, opposite the Judicial Department
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m
Location
Khalifa Medical City Customer Happiness Center
Khalifa Medical City, Hazaa Bin Zayed Street
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
Location
Mussafah Customer Happiness Center
Mussafah Industrial Area - behind the Preventive Medicine Center
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Location
Al Jazeera City Happiness Center
Al Nahyan area at Al Jazira Sports Club
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 to 14:00
Location
Al Quaa Customer Happiness Centre
Al Quaa municipality building, Al Ain
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Liwa Customer Happiness Centre
Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Liwa Branch, Western Region
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Ghayathi Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Ghayathi Branch
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Dalma Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Dalma Branch
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
AlMarfa Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM) AlMarfa Branch
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Alsela Customer Happiness Office
Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Alsela Branch
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Dubai
Al Barsha Customer Happiness Centre
Near the Saudi German Hospital, Al Barsha 3
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hours from 09:00 to 14:00
Location
Al Ghazal Customer Happiness Centre
Al Ghazal Mall, Al Bida area, 2nd December Street
Working Hours
Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(From 9 am to 3pm works by appointment)
Location
Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Centre
Behind the Rashidiya Council, opposite Mohammed Noor Boys School, Al Rashidiya
Working Hours
Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm
Location
Al Nahda Customer Happiness Centre
Salem Medical Examination Center, behind the Grand Car Wash Station
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(By appointment only)
Location
Yalayes Customer Happiness Centre
Al Yalayes Center for Governmental Services, First Floor, Dubai Investment Park 2
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
(By appointment only)
Location
Al Baraha Customer Happiness Office
Al Baraha Smart Medical Fitness Center for Residency, Deira
Working hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 19:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Location
Hatta Customer Happiness Office
Department of Naturalization and Residence building, Hatta
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Sharjah
General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Sharjah
Airport Street - Bridge No. 6 - Al Rahmaniya area
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location
Sharjah Customer Happiness Center
Rahmaniya area - Airport Street - near bridge No. 6
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Location
Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Khorfakkan
Al Mudifi area, Khorfakkan
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m
Location
Al Dhaid Customer Happiness Center
Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building, Al Dhaid Region
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm
Location
Al Ghubaiba Customer Happiness Center
Al Ghubaiba Preventive Medical Center
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm
Location
Ajman
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ajman
Al Jurf area , University Street, after the court house
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 15:00 - 18:00
Location
Ajman Customer Happiness Center
Al Jurf, behind the courthouse
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m.
Location
Umm Al Quwain
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Umm Al Quwain
Umm Al Quwain, Ramla area, next to the Civil Defense building
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 19:00
Rush hour from 09:00 to 13:00
Location
Falaj Al Mualla Customer Happiness Office
Falaj Al Mualla - Governmental Departments Complex
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Location
Ras Al Khaimah
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ras Al Khaimah
Al Nakheel Area - General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs building
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 21:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 16:00 - 21:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m.
Location
Ras Al Khaimah Customer Happiness Center
Al Dhait area, behind the Traffic and Licensing Department
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Location
Fujairah
General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs
Merashid District, Al Sharqi Street, next to Emirates Post
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00
Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m
Location
Fujairah Customer Happiness Center
Sakamkam area, Sakamkam Street, next to Saint Mary's School
Working Hours
Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00
Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30
Rush hour from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm
Location