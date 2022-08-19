Dubai: Are you a new Dubai resident looking forward to completing all your residency procedures? If so, you might have to go in to give your biometric data for your Emirates ID.

It is the primary proof of residency in the UAE, and when applying for a new Emirates ID, applicants over the age of 15 are required to provide their biometric data including a fingerprint scan.

To do so, you would need to visit a centre of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP), which is the issuing authority for Emirates IDs.

Here is a list of all the ICP customer happiness centres that you can visit:

Abu Dhabi

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Abu Dhabi

Al Mushrif District - Shakhbut Bin Sultan Street



Working hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:30

Friday 7:30 - 12:00

Rush Hours From 9:00 to 14:00

Location

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Dhafra

Western Region - next to the Integrated Services Center (Tamm), Madinat Zayed Branch



Working hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Al Ain

Al Ain - Al Jimi - Government Buildings District



Working hours

Monday to Thursday 07:00 - 15:30

Friday 7:30 - 12:00

Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location

Khalifa Customer Happiness Center

Abu Dhabi - Khalifa City A - next to the Al-Forsan Sports Building



Working hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hours from 08:00 to 14:00

Location

Al Ain Customer Happiness Center

Al Ain City, Al Jimi Street, opposite the Judicial Department



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m

Location

Khalifa Medical City Customer Happiness Center

Khalifa Medical City, Hazaa Bin Zayed Street



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Location

Mussafah Customer Happiness Center

Mussafah Industrial Area - behind the Preventive Medicine Center



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Location

Al Jazeera City Happiness Center

Al Nahyan area at Al Jazira Sports Club



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 09:00 to 14:00

Location

Al Quaa Customer Happiness Centre

Al Quaa municipality building, Al Ain



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Liwa Customer Happiness Centre

Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Liwa Branch, Western Region



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Ghayathi Customer Happiness Office

Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Ghayathi Branch



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Dalma Customer Happiness Office

Integrated Services Center (TAMM) Dalma Branch



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

AlMarfa Customer Happiness Office

Integrated Services Center (TAMM) AlMarfa Branch



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Alsela Customer Happiness Office

Integrated Services Center (TAMM), Alsela Branch



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Dubai

Al Barsha Customer Happiness Centre

Near the Saudi German Hospital, Al Barsha 3



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hours from 09:00 to 14:00

Location

Al Ghazal Customer Happiness Centre

Al Ghazal Mall, Al Bida area, 2nd December Street



Working Hours

Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

(From 9 am to 3pm works by appointment)

Location

Al Rashidiya Customer Happiness Centre

Behind the Rashidiya Council, opposite Mohammed Noor Boys School, Al Rashidiya



Working Hours

Monday - Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm

Location

Al Nahda Customer Happiness Centre

Salem Medical Examination Center, behind the Grand Car Wash Station



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

(By appointment only)

Location

Yalayes Customer Happiness Centre

Al Yalayes Center for Governmental Services, First Floor, Dubai Investment Park 2



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 19:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

(By appointment only)

Location

Al Baraha Customer Happiness Office

Al Baraha Smart Medical Fitness Center for Residency, Deira



Working hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 19:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Location

Hatta Customer Happiness Office

Department of Naturalization and Residence building, Hatta



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Sharjah

General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Sharjah

Airport Street - Bridge No. 6 - Al Rahmaniya area



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location

Sharjah Customer Happiness Center

Rahmaniya area - Airport Street - near bridge No. 6



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 10:00 am to 03:00 pm

Location

Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Khorfakkan

Al Mudifi area, Khorfakkan



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Rush Hour from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

Location

Al Dhaid Customer Happiness Center

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Building, Al Dhaid Region



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 15:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Rush hour from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Location

Al Ghubaiba Customer Happiness Center

Al Ghubaiba Preventive Medical Center



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

Location

Ajman

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ajman

Al Jurf area , University Street, after the court house



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 15:00 - 18:00

Location

Ajman Customer Happiness Center

Al Jurf, behind the courthouse



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 09:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m.

Location

Umm Al Quwain

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain, Ramla area, next to the Civil Defense building



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 19:00

Rush hour from 09:00 to 13:00

Location

Falaj Al Mualla Customer Happiness Office

Falaj Al Mualla - Governmental Departments Complex



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 15:30

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Location

Ras Al Khaimah

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs – Ras Al Khaimah

Al Nakheel Area - General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs building



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 21:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 16:00 - 21:00

Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. To 3:00 p.m.

Location

Ras Al Khaimah Customer Happiness Center

Al Dhait area, behind the Traffic and Licensing Department



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:00 - 17:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00 and 14:30 - 18:30

Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location

Fujairah

General Directorate Of Residency And Foreigners Affairs

Merashid District, Al Sharqi Street, next to Emirates Post



Working Hours

Monday to Thursday - 07:30 - 20:00

Friday - 7:30 - 12:00

Rush hour from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m

Location