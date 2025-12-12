Businessman Shakib Uddin receives honourable UAE golden visa

Visa received in recognition of business achievements and contributions
Bangladeshi youth entrepreneur Md. Shakib Uddin has been awarded an honorary ‘Golden Visa’ by the UAE government in recognition of his business achievements and contributions. For a long time, he has been running a global trade and real estate business in Dubai.
The Dubai government granted him this long-term residential visa considering his business skills, investment, financial contributions and permanent activities. Golden visa holders get opportunities to live, work and invest in the UAE from five to ten years.
Shakib Uddin's business has grown rapidly in the Emirates. He has been able to build business relationships with local and international customers. Besides, significant remittances are sent to Bangladesh through his business, which is also contributing to the country's economy.
In addition to business, Shakib Uddin has also given employment opportunities to many Bangladeshi workers in his organization. This also has a positive impact on the employment and skill development of the expatriate Bangladeshis. This golden visa, which has been based on a long reputation and success in Dubai, is being considered a matter of pride for the expatriate Bangladeshis along with the personal achievements of Shakib Uddin.
