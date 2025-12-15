My Business: How a childhood obsession with cars shaped a UAE entrepreneur’s success story

From auction days to overcoming setbacks, his journey shows how passion can build a career
Dubai: Hassan Khursheed bought his first Range Rover on his 24th birthday in 2015, funding it entirely from car deals he had closed himself. That purchase stood as a personal milestone, proof that his teenage passion for automobiles could translate into real financial independence.
Born in Pakistan and raised in a middle-class family in Saudi Arabia, Khursheed's early life revolved around cars. His father instilled a strong work ethic and encouraged practical knowledge over theory, laying the groundwork for what would become 7Cars.
Cars were never just a hobby for Khursheed. "From a very young age, I had an obsession about cars from being a car enthusiast to eventually becoming an entrepreneur," he said. "I followed this lifelong dream by actively following the latest car trends, attending cars exhibitions and collecting the latest diecast cars."
In his teenage years, he immersed himself in Saudi auctions, gaining a deep understanding of the automotive market. That hands-on experience led him to Sharjah in 2011, where he sealed his first export deal from the UAE to KSA.
For Khursheed, true achievement lies in the path travelled, not balance sheets. "I define success not in terms of numbers but where my journey has taken me over the years from a boy in KSA dreaming about cars to eventually owning my own car rental company in UAE," he said.
He bootstrapped 7Cars with personal savings, starting with a fleet of seven vehicles that gave the company its name. No external investors, no business family legacy, just lessons absorbed from his father's automotive trades.
"Automative industry is full of challenges every step of the way from fleet management issues, customer retention, competition and seasonal demand fluctuations," Khursheed noted.
He reframed setbacks as growth opportunities. "My approach to every challenge I ever faced has been to learn from my failures and think of those as a stepping stone towards my development," he added, emphasising determination over doubt. Never once did he consider retreating to a conventional job. "No, I do not believe in giving up. I have faced many challenges, both operation and financial but always stood determined in the face of adversity."
Khursheed chose the UAE for its ecosystem tailored to ambitious newcomers. "UAE is the ultimate destination for dreamers like me who look to transform their vision into reality," he said. "From the moment I landed in UAE, I was impressed by the seamless integration of government platforms, unmatched ease of doing business and digitisation which is embedded in the DNA of this great country."
His affinity dates back to a 2006 visit. "From my first ever visit to UAE back in 2006, I was instantly impressed by UAE's safety, development and quality of life for people living here from all parts of the Globe," he recalled. "As I explored UAE further, this country stood out for its ease of doing business supported by strong and robust systems, unparalleled infrastructure and continuous development."
Khursheed envisions 7Cars scaling across MENA. "In 5 years, I foresee our company expanding into the MENA region and consistently serving customers with unmatched care and quality delivery," he said. "We plan on expanding organically within the region by investing in modern fleet of cars that meets the needs of our various clientele irrespective of their budget."
His advice to aspiring founders stresses action. "I believe in quick decision making and not being paralysed by over thinking. My advice to fellow entrepreneurs would be to trust their instincts, research independently and always focus on developing relations within the market."
