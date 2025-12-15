UAE Para athlete Darwish, 12, dreams without limits

Born with a right upper-limb disability, Darwish speaks about it with a strength and maturity beyond his years. He credits much of his confidence to the support he receives from the UAE and his Dubai club. “They are very good,” he said warmly. “They support me and the other athletes.”

Darwish’s journey into sport began unexpectedly. Recalling how he started table tennis, he laughed and said: “My mother told me to come to the club. I didn’t want to come at first. Then I changed my mind, and when I went, I started to like it.”

The Games mark one of the biggest moments of Darwish’s young life — his first time representing the UAE on an international stage. With a gentle smile and a sparkle of excitement in his eyes, he enters the venue not just as an athlete, but as a child beginning to discover who he wants to become.

Darwish Al Rashidi never imagined he would become one of the most recognisable faces of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games. After appearing in a promotional video sprinting across the track while carrying the UAE flag, the clip went viral. Overnight, the quiet Emirati table tennis player became a powerful symbol of pride, courage and youthful spirit.

