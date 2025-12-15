UAE Para athlete Darwish, 12, dreams without limits

Emirati table tennis player, a star at AYPG, wants to try different sports
Dubai: At just 12 years old, being thrust into the spotlight can feel overwhelming — especially for someone naturally shy.
Darwish Al Rashidi never imagined he would become one of the most recognisable faces of the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games. After appearing in a promotional video sprinting across the track while carrying the UAE flag, the clip went viral. Overnight, the quiet Emirati table tennis player became a powerful symbol of pride, courage and youthful spirit.
The Games mark one of the biggest moments of Darwish’s young life — his first time representing the UAE on an international stage. With a gentle smile and a sparkle of excitement in his eyes, he enters the venue not just as an athlete, but as a child beginning to discover who he wants to become.
Darwish’s journey into sport began unexpectedly. Recalling how he started table tennis, he laughed and said: “My mother told me to come to the club. I didn’t want to come at first. Then I changed my mind, and when I went, I started to like it.”
Just a year into training, he now finds himself competing internationally. Balancing school and sport, Darwish is a Grade 7 student at Al Qeyam School — though, surprisingly, he revealed: “No, my school doesn’t know that I am a Para athlete.”
While table tennis is his competitive sport, football holds a special place in his heart. Grinning, he admitted: “If I have a chance to play football or table tennis, I will play football.”
A passionate Barcelona fan, Darwish dreams of travelling to Saudi Arabia to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play live. But when asked about his biggest sporting ambition, his answer was immediate and clear: “I want to compete at the Paralympics.”
His curiosity and enthusiasm extend beyond just one or two sports. “I want to discover more sports,” he shared, adding that cycling is next on his list.
At home, Darwish is surrounded by noise, laughter and love as the middle child of four siblings — two brothers and two sisters. When he’s not training, he enjoys simple moments like playing ludo with his family.
Born with a right upper-limb disability, Darwish speaks about it with a strength and maturity beyond his years. He credits much of his confidence to the support he receives from the UAE and his Dubai club. “They are very good,” he said warmly. “They support me and the other athletes.”
As he steps into the Asian Youth Para Games, his goal remains humble and grounded: “I want to get experience in order to know how the games work.”
Becoming an online sensation after the flag-running video went viral hasn’t overwhelmed him — instead, it has filled him with pride. “It feels very good, and I am so proud of it,” he said.
Representing the UAE is a responsibility Darwish carries with honour. And as he begins his journey in international Para sport, one thing is clear — he is not just taking part; he is stepping into a future filled with courage, dreams and endless possibilities.
