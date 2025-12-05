Over 1,500 athletes from 35 nations to compete in Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “Dubai is proud to host this important event, despite the challenges we faced, including time constraints and logistical demands. Our belief in the mission of this edition — to empower People of Determination and support their sporting journeys — inspired us to transform challenges into opportunities and deliver a Games that will remain unforgettable.”

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are delighted that Dubai’s hosting of this major sporting event coincides with our national celebrations of the Eid Al Etihad. The UAE’s hosting of this international sporting event for the second time — following the resounding success of the first edition in 2017 — reaffirms the nation’s exceptional organisational capabilities, the world’s confidence in us, and the competence of our citizens, which continues to shine through in every sporting and non-sporting event we host.”

