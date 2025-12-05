Over 1,500 athletes from 35 nations to compete in Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai

2025 edition is set to host 11 sports across 8 world-class venues from 10-13 December
Dubai: Over 1,500 athletes from 35 nations will descend in Dubai to participate in the Asian Youth Para Games for the second time having successfully hosted the event in 2017.
This will be the event’s largest participation in the history as the 2025 edition is set to host 11 sports across 8 world-class venues from December 10-13, further cementing Dubai’s status as a global hub for Para sport excellence.
The opening ceremony will be held on December 10 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination Stadium. Athletes will compete in Para athletics, Para swimming, boccia, Para powerlifting, Para table tennis, Para archery, goalball, Para badminton, wheelchair basketball, Para taekwondo, and Para Armwrestling — making its historic debut at the Asian Youth Para Games.
Among the nations, Iran — the table toppers at last edition in Bahrain 2021 with 51 gold — will field the largest delegation with 195 athletes while the hosts UAE will have 55 athletes.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are delighted that Dubai’s hosting of this major sporting event coincides with our national celebrations of the Eid Al Etihad. The UAE’s hosting of this international sporting event for the second time — following the resounding success of the first edition in 2017 — reaffirms the nation’s exceptional organisational capabilities, the world’s confidence in us, and the competence of our citizens, which continues to shine through in every sporting and non-sporting event we host.”
Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, said, “Dubai is proud to host this important event, despite the challenges we faced, including time constraints and logistical demands. Our belief in the mission of this edition — to empower People of Determination and support their sporting journeys — inspired us to transform challenges into opportunities and deliver a Games that will remain unforgettable.”
“Over the years, the UAE and Dubai have earned a distinguished reputation by hosting numerous major and successful regional and international sporting events. We continue to build on this legacy, offering the world exceptional experiences and setting a benchmark for others across Asia,” he added.
APC President Majid Rashed said, “These Games reflect the values of solidarity, humanity, and fair competition that we are committed to instilling in our next generation.”
