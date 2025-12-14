GOLD/FOREX
Asian Youth Para Games wrap up on a high note

UAE finish with 23 medals - 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze

Gulf News Report
Ryan Lim

Dubai: Dubai successfully hosted the Dubai 2025-Asian Youth Para Games, delivering one of the most inspiring and memorable editions in the history of the Games.

The Games brought together 1,500 athletes from 35 nations in a celebration of youth, excellence, and inclusion. The edition witnessed the breaking of 25 records, including 9 world records and 16 continental records — a powerful testament to the rising standard of Para sport across Asia.

UAE delivered an outstanding performance, finishing the Games with 23 medals — 6 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze — highlighting the UAE’s continued growth and commitment to youth Para sport development.

Several nations celebrated historic milestones. Bangladesh and Maldives won their first ever medals at the Asian Youth Para Games, with Bangladesh making a remarkable debut by securing three gold medals.

Uzbekistan topped the overall medals table with 197 medals that had 99 gold, followed by strong performances from the Islamic Republic of Iran with 62 gold from their 216 medals and Japan, with 40 gold, underlining the depth of emerging talent across the continent.

Dubai 2025 marked a historic milestone as the first Asian Youth Para Games to integrate AI-powered robots into Games operations and delivery. The robots featured during the opening ceremony and supported medal presentations, adding an innovative, human-cantered dimension that enhanced accessibility and athlete engagement.

The closing ceremony featured a parade of nations and a special handover moment, as the Games flag was officially passed to Cambodia, host of the 6th edition of the Asian Youth Para Games, received by Borus Samheng, Minister Attaché to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, highlighted that Dubai 2025 was more than a sporting event — it was a journey of inspiration, unity, and dreams fulfilled. He also praised the volunteers, describing them as the “unsung heroes” of the Games.

Majid Rashed, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, hailed Dubai 2025 as one of the finest editions ever delivered, commending the UAE’s leadership, the Dubai Sports Council, the Local Organising Committee, and all partners involved.

